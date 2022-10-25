Nina Dobrev looks gorgeous while enjoying her night at the LV event. Pic credit: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev looked stunning as she effortlessly rocked a gorgeous, oversized Louis Vuitton polo dress.

The 33-year-old Vampire Diaries actress recently attended the Louis Vuitton 200 event and absolutely slayed in every category.

The beautiful Canadian actress took to her Instagram where she shared a collage of recent, memorable moments.

Nina treated her 25.8 million Instagram followers with a fun array of photos in which she rocked some more killer outfits.

However, in the seventh slide, Nina shared another timeless shot from the recent Louis Vuitton event.

The actress stood in a unique cube-shaped room which gave the optical illusion of a 3D effect.

Nina Dobrev turns heads with her short polo dress

Nina’s oversized dress featured cream and pink colored stripes, which were further detailed with white cuffs that Nina left slightly rolled up.

She then paired the dress with mustard-yellow patent leather boots that fell right below her knees.

She accessorized with a classic LV handbag and an assortment of gold jewelry that glistened in the shot.

The actress’s long brown hair was tightly pulled back into a pigtail that fell along her backside.

She then finished the fit with a smokey brown eyeshadow across her lid and paired it with a thick line of black eyeliner. She added a splash of blush and bronzer to her cheeks and wore a pretty pink lip shade.

Overall, the fit was a hit and was well executed.

Some of the other captured shots included moments with her boyfriend Shaun White and Jaydon Smith along with a cute picture of a black-and-white dog.

It goes without saying the photos were well-loved as they received 437 thousand likes and over 800 comments.

Nina Dobrev is all smiles during her latest wine signing

In another recent post, the actress uploaded a fun Instagram Reel where she was captured peeking in and out of her co-founder’s cardboard cut-out.

Nina and co-founder Julianne Hough created Fresh Vine Wine, which is a premium-tasting wine with a low-calorie count.

In the shot, Nina seemed ecstatic as she announced she would be doing a meet-and-greet wine signing.

The actress looked beautiful as always as she wore a forest green low-cut dress and had her hair styled in pretty brown curls that flowed back and forth.

She captioned the post, “It’s WINE-o-clock somewhere! thank you to everyone who came out yesterday, excited to meet everyone coming to WEHO today! @freshvinewine 🍷 🍷 🍷. Missing my partner in crime but don’t worry she’s here in [cut out] spirit @juleshough 🫶🏼.”

Nina’s fans were excited to see her doing the highly anticipated meet and greet as the post received 216 thousand likes and secured over 500 loving comments.