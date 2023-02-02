Nina Dobrev stunned in a stylish bikini as she posed on a sailboat.

The actress is on the road again, this time in Indonesia, after welcoming the new year in Antarctica with a group of friends, including her boyfriend, Shaun White.

The 34-year-old actress celebrated her birthday in January and has continued to have a good time exploring the world with a group of friends.

Dobrev looked stylish as she took a daring photo in her black bikini, which featured a white floral print.

The swimsuit came with strings that wrapped around her waist, which she paired with a matching long skirt.

She held on to a rope on the sailboat’s tip as her brunette hair flowed with the wind.

The Vampires Diaries alum added a bucket hat to complete the look and wrote in the caption, “acting nauti⛵️ #IndoNINA.”

In the Instagram post she shared with her 26.1 million followers, she posed with a group of friends on the boat in photos and clips in which they all appeared cheerful.

The beautiful actress turned 34 on January 9, but she told her fans that the celebrations aren’t over in a recent post.

“Birthday❌ birthday month✅,” she wrote in the caption, along with a series of photos.

Nina Dobrev reveals her morning workout routine with The Pilates Class

Dobrev is partnered with The Pilates Class by Jacqui Kingswell, and in a new video, she showcased her at-home workout regimen.

She shared her morning workout routine in the clip while wearing white leggings and a matching crop top.

“New year. New me. This is what my morning routine has looked like in 2023 with @thepilatesclass 🔥 #TPCpartner,” she wrote in the caption.

In the clip, the fit actress shared a fast-forwarded video of her Pilates session, including a serious ab workout and stretching and leg exercises.

In an interview with Women’s Health Magazine, Dobrev revealed that she began taking her workouts seriously as she got older.

She told the outlet that her exercise routine includes running, boxing, resistance training, and group classes.

Nina Dobrev poses with Julianne Hough for Fresh Vine Wine

Dobrev posed next to Julianne Hough for a Fresh Vine Wine ad.

She wore a mini black dress as she held a glass of wine for the snap.

The wine a low-sugar, low-calorie, and gluten-free. Dobrev and Hough have starred in many ad campaigns for their brand.