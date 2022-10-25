Nina Dobrev at WE Day California in 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Nina Dobrev looked stunning in a low-cut emerald green top that showed off her immaculate figure.

The Vampire Diaries actress was all smiles at an event promoting her premium wine company, Fresh Vine.

Nina was wearing a beautiful top featuring short flowy sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and some stylish ruching.

Her makeup appeared flawless and was applied to enhance her natural beauty.

Nina wore her hair down, letting it fall in loose curls just passed her shoulders.

Her accessories were minimal, only wearing a pair of stud earrings and a few stacked rings. What made the actress stand out was what she was carrying around with her!

Pic credit: @nina/Instagram

In her arms, Nina was holding a tiny, sleepy puppy! She highlighted the pup’s adorable yawn by adding a few yawning emojis to her photo.

Did the actress get a new pup?

Nina Dobrev adopted Maverick in 2017

While it’s unclear if Nina got another dog, we know for sure she’s had Maverick for several years now.

She rescued the Border Collie Australian Shepherd mix back in 2017, and the pup even has her own Instagram page!

Maverick isn’t the only fur-baby in the actress’ life these days, though. Nina’s boyfriend, Olympian Shaun White, has a French bulldog named Steve, who seems to get along with Maverick famously.

However, their home may be too full at the moment for a new puppy, but we’ll see!

Nina Dobrev was signing wine bottles

In between giving the puppy pets and kisses, Nina was signing Fresh Vine wine bottles at a special meet-and-greet event in West Hollywood.

She gave her partner in both crime and business, Julianne Hough, a shout-out on Instagram after the event.

Nina posed with a cardboard cutout of herself and Julianne, captioning the goofy Boomerang with “It’s WINE-o-clock somewhere! thank you to everyone who came out yesterday, excited to meet everyone coming to WEHO today! @freshvinewine 🍷 🍷 🍷 Missing my partner in crime but don’t worry she’s here in [cut out] spirit @juleshough 🫶🏼.”

The unlikely duo met through their hairstylist nearly a decade ago and hit it off. Since then, they’ve become besties and decided to go into business together.

They teamed up with Napa Valley winemaker, Jamey Whetstone, to create a vegan, gluten-free wine, which they’ve since released under their own label.