Nina Dobrev Pic was stunning in a blue coat over a leather ensemble.

In a long blue coat, Nina Dobrev struck a pose for a fun night out.

The long blue coat draped to Nina’s knees and provided a lovely pop of color. It was placed over a long-sleeved cream sweater.

Nina paired the sweater and coat with an eye-catching leather ensemble with a mini skirt and tall leather booths, with just a glimpse of her leg visible between the two. The boots reached past her knees and featured a tall stiletto heel.

The Canadian actress elevated her outfit with an adorable black beanie that she placed over her long brown hair. She threw a small red purse over her shoulder, contrasting beautifully with the blue coat.

Nina posed with one leg slightly bent and looking back over her shoulder. She flashed an infectious smile that would warm up any cold night.

Little shops, including a sushi restaurant, surrounded the 33-year-old star. She certainly looked ready to have a memorable night out.

Pic credit: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev invests in sustainable fashion

Nina posted a gorgeous photo in front of an array of colorful handbags to announce her investment in Vivrelle, a sustainable fashion brand.

The Love Hard actress explained in her caption that Vivrelle allows you to access fashionable accessories without actually buying them. By promoting this exchange, the brand helps lessen the energy spent on creating goods.

This way, Vivrelle allows its patrons to love, appreciate, and wear luxury items while promoting a sustainable and energy-conscious world.

Nina included in her caption, “I have always had a deep love and admiration for fashion and style. I believe everyone should be included in experiencing luxury and designer accessories.”

Nina invested in Vivrelle along with actress Lily Collins.

Nina Dobrev loves sweater weather

Nina loves to embrace sweater weather season, and she looks absolutely amazing in them. She posted a photo showing off her look in a cream and blue striped sweater while sitting in her car.

The actress paired the sweater with a cream-colored beanie, which sat over her long brown hair that waved slightly over her shoulders. Her nails were freshly manicured white, and she accessorized with sunglasses and a couple of silver bracelets.

The post earned over 700,000 likes and was flooded with over 1,500 comments, many of which complimented Nina’s sense of fashion.