Nina Dobrev shows off her bikini body during a vacation in Mexico with Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Canadian actress Nina Dobrev might be best known for portraying Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce on The Vampire Diaries. Still, recent photos show she’s happier (and hotter) than ever just being herself.

Nina was caught living her best bikini life in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, alongside BFF Keleigh Sperry and her Hollywood husband, Miles Teller.

The star-studded group hit the pool at a bougie resort to celebrate Keleigh’s 30th birthday in skin-bearing swimsuits.

Nina looked stunning as she chatted poolside with friends and somehow made a trip down the waterslide look like a glamorous photoshoot.

The 33-year-old came to play in a revealing red and blue striped bikini that flattered her hourglass figure and olive skin.

She let her long, brunette locks flow from under a trendy white bucket hat and showed off her natural beauty with a makeup-free face under aviator shades.

Pic Credit: HEM/BACKGRID

Now, in case you haven’t already heard, Nina’s snatched waistline and generous bust aren’t the only things putting her in the limelight these days.

Her steamy relationship with a certain red-headed Olympic snowboarder has recently captivated the masses.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Nina Dobrev shares sexy snaps from tropical getaway with boyfriend Shaun White

Nina and Shaun White began sparking dating rumors around March 2020 after being caught rendezvousing in Malibu.

It didn’t take long for the pretty pair to make it Instagram official, and now they’re doing everything from home renovations to going on tropical vacations together.

A few months ago, the couple took a trip to Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, and looked positively gleeful as they posed on the beach.

Nina held her cocktail to the camera in a skimpy yellow-striped bikini while Shaun showed off his snowboarder body in swim trunks.

Nina cleverly captioned the post, “coconut or cocktail ? there are two types of people in the world. which one are you? 🥥🤷🏻‍♀️🍹”.

Nina Dobrev embraces her curves in tight brown dress for fashion magazine party

Once again, Nina thrilled her 25.8M Instagram followers three days ago with a post showing off her curvy figure in an eye-catching brown number by Victor Glemaud.

She donned the signature look to a 50th-anniversary party for W Magazine in Manhattan. Nina’s ensemble perfectly fit the night’s theme, “1972: Eleganza Extravaganza.”

The brunette beauty kept her face and hair natural for the event, allowing her body to do all the talking.

So, as you can see, Nina is truly in the prime of her life. In her own words, “Experience life. Be happy. 🤗”