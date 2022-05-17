Nina Dobrev shows off mile-long legs in thigh-skimming white shorts in Greece

Nina Dobrev in Greece. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Nina Dobrev showed off her mile-long legs in an impromptu street photoshoot.

Nina struck a couple of poses in her all-white ensemble. The Vampire Diaries actress was allegedly late for dinner with her cast and crew because of the shoot.

Nina had been posting pictures with fake images as she worked hard on set and enjoyed all that Greece had to offer. Today, she shared that filming for the movie had wrapped, but she made sure to post some scenic photos first.

Nina Dobrev displays her long legs in all white

Nina Dobrev did an iPhone photoshoot that could appear in Vogue because of her statuesque figure and the beautiful backdrop.

She wore satin high-waisted white shorts with pockets that she utilized in her poses. She sported a white bodysuit which she tucked underneath her shorts. She also rocked a crisp, white blazer to give her a head-to-toe white appearance.

Nina let an emoji do the talking in her caption, but the pictures spoke for themselves.

Finally, Nina wore a YSL bag with a gold chain on her shoulder.

Nina struck a variety of poses, as she stuck out her leg in one picture and stuck out her hand in another as if to say, “no photos, please.”

A gorgeous sunset was visible in the background, which added to the ambiance of the picture.

Nina’s coworker commented on the photo, “So this is why you were late to dinner.” Apparently, Nina’s photoshoot caused her to be late. Ever the good sport, Nina responded with a 100 emoji to indicate her costar was on the money.

Nina Dobrev wrapped filming of her new movie, The Bricklayer

Nina Dobrev appeared to have an excellent time filming her new movie, The Bricklayer, in Europe.

She posted pictures featuring lots of fake blood and injuries as the film was a thriller and promised to be action-packed.

Nina stars as Kate in the CIA thriller opposite Aaron Eckhart.

She posted a photo with her costar and included a heartfelt caption that indicated that she was done filming in Greece. She wrote, “THATS A WRAP ON #THEBRICKLAYER🎬

#AaronEckhart #RennyHarlin#CliftonCollinsJr #TimBlakeNelson

Thank you Greece, thank you to our incredible crew. Getting to live, work, laugh, eat, drink and soak up each moment in this beautiful country has been so special. I’ll never forget these last 3 months. By the end, I really felt like a local, I loved my “European moment”. Thank you @rennyharlin for inviting me on this wonderful adventure with you. I CANT WAIT for you guys to see this movie! So sad to leave 🇬🇷 😭 and all the amazing people in it. Ill cherish these memories forever.”

Because The Bricklayer just finished filming, the release date is unknown.