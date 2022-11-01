Nina Dobrev says ‘Vecna’s bringing sexy back’ in creepy Stranger Things costume

Nina Dobrev arrives at the 2nd Annual Environmental Media Association Honors Benefit Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Nina Dobrev got spooky this year as she dressed up as Vecna from Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4.

The Vampire Diaries star chose scary over sexy as she wore the head-to-toe costume, complete with a rubber mask.

However, she still managed to put some humor into her terrifying look, posing on Instagram Stories and writing, “Vecna’s bringing sexy back” with a sticker of Justin Timberlake underneath.

Nina also got her boyfriend, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White in on the action as she made him dress up as Sadie Sink’s character, Max, from the show.

The pair were obviously having fun and posted numerous photos on social media. One particular photo that showed Shaun ‘levitating’ (i.e., some ropey Photoshop) earned the couple over 1.2 million likes from their combined following of over 28 million fans.

Nina and Shaun got together at the start of 2020 before the pandemic hit. They quickly moved in together over the course of the lockdown and have looked very loved up ever since!

Pic credit: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev goes all-out for Halloween

Nina didn’t just go for a scary Halloween look. She also posted the perfect fall photo surrounded by pumpkins.

The actress used a stoop for the autumn picture. She sat and posed, looking cute in neutral tones, amongst the pumpkins of all colors.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Nina wore a camel coat and sweater paired with beige combat pants and sneakers. She completed her cozy look with a knitted cream hat and gloves.

Nina pops up at her Fresh Vine Wine event

Nina popped up at an event in West Hollywood last week, promoting her premium low-sugar wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine, which she co-founded with her friend Julianne Hough.

The wine brand prides itself on providing high-quality wines that contain fewer calories, carbs, and sugar and are also gluten-free. It is aimed at people who live an active lifestyle but still enjoy a tipple without compromising on their health goals or sacrificing their routine.

Nina posted a Boomerang photo from the event, which showed her popping out from behind a cardboard cut-out of herself and Julianne.

She wrote in the caption, “It’s WINE-o-clock somewhere! thank you to everyone who came out yesterday, excited to meet everyone coming to WEHO today! @freshvinewine 🍷 🍷 🍷 Missing my partner in crime but don’t worry she’s here in [cut out] spirit @juleshough 🫶🏼.”