Nina Dobrev rocks white mini dress and leather boots

Nina Dobrev stuns in shimmery eyeshadow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Nina Dobrev looked classy in a mini dress for a fashion show.

The Canadian actress, most well-known for playing Elena Gilbert in the famous show Vampire Diaries, attended the Michael Kors Collection show at New York Fashion Week. She put on a simple white dress and a stunning white coat to protect herself from the elements, but still looked amazing without trying.

Dobrev decided to add a little extra touch with black leather, thigh-high boots.

She accessorized with a little black clutch, some tiny diamond hoops, and a couple of silver rings.

The actress let her dark brown hair down, straightened it, and parted it down the middle.

Her makeup was mainly natural, except for a very bold red lip.

Nina Dobrev stuns for Michael Kors fashion show

Like many other celebrities, the 33-year-old attended this incredible show, including Olivia Holt, Anne Hathaway, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Dobrev shared with her almost 26 million followers on Instagram a set of pictures of this look.

In one of the pictures, we can see the actress posing next to Alexandra Daddario and Vanessa Hudgens, and in another one, she is posing next to the incredible collection designer, Michael Kors himself.

Nina Dobrev talks to Ruby Rose about her love for fitness

You might have heard and seen so much about Dobrev throughout the years, as she had the opportunity to play the roles of Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in The CW’s supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries.

But as she has gotten older, she has started to share her newly discovered passion for fitness and nutrition on her social media. She sat down with the Australian model and actress Ruby Rose, to talk about all the things she has learned throughout her journey about this topic.

“This is a newfound love for fitness and education about the type of food that I’m putting in my body, which I’m pretty good at doing for the most part, but on occasion, I do cheat and do my own thing,” she shared. “It is this big cycle of being super healthy for a couple of weeks and then falling off the wagon and going back on and falling back off the wagon again. I feel like everybody struggles with that.”

It is easy to believe being a successful actress comes with all these issues figured out, but the truth is that it doesn’t. We love seeing celebrities like Dobrev talk about their struggles with their health and remind us that we are all humans and there is no such thing as perfection.