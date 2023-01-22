Nina Dobrev stuns in a Fendi swimsuit as she relaxes in a hot tub during a vacation in Antarctica in a recent photo.

She had a busy 2022, starring in the romance movie Redeeming Love, with several projects in post-production to be released this year.

After enjoying the warm beaches of Mexico just before the new year, Dobrev opted to begin 2023 in mother nature’s extreme weather.

The 34-year-old actress has been spending time in the Southpole with her best friend, Zoey Deutch, and boyfriend, Shaun White.

The Vampire Diaries star didn’t seem bothered by the icy weather as she flashed a huge smile with a cocktail in her hand.

She accessorized with a warm black beanie hat in the photo she shared on her Instagram Story with her 26.1 million followers.

The actor has been sharing her Antarctica adventure with her IG followers and shared a snap of her skiing trip last week.

“heli bound🚁,” she wrote in the post that features a series of photos and videos before she hopped on a helicopter with her group of friends, which included Formula 1 racer, Lewis Hamilton.

Nina Dobrev reveals how she got her abs

In an interview with Women’s Health Magazine, Dobrev revealed how she went from “skinny fat” to developing rock-hard abs.

Dobrev described her exercise routine as a “workout cocktail,” which includes implementing yoga, running, boxing, resistance training, and attending group classes.

She explained why she mixes up her workouts in the interview:

“I’m getting older and more conscious of what I eat and how I eat it and what I do,” she said, continuing, “Doing something different [each day] has been the most fun, and I’ve seen the most benefit because you shock your system.”

The actress struggled to develop a strong core when she exclusively did hot yoga.

In the interview, she didn’t open up about her eating habits, but when speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Dobrev said her diet varies greatly.

The beauty admits to loving a big caffeine kick in the morning with strong coffee — even opting for two cups if she doesn’t get the buzz from the first.

She told the outlet that she sometimes has a protein shake with a banana, spinach, almond butter, collagen, vitamins, and avocado for breakfast.

For lunch, the actress enjoys a salad and snacks throughout the day with almonds or low-sugar candy to keep her energy up.

Nina Dobrev stuns in a Galvan London dress

Dobrev looked sensational in an asymmetrical dress from Galvan London.

In the series of IG photos, her brunette hair was styled in a mid-part and accessorized with hoop earrings and a gold bracelet.

She added matching heels to complete the look and went full glam with dark eyeliner, rosy cheek blush, and light pink lipstick.