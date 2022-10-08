Nina Dobrev is wrapped in nothing but a towel for sauna

Nina Dobrev wraps up in nothing but a comfy blue towel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Nina Dobrev recently hit the sauna while she enjoyed the scenic mountain views of Switzerland.

The 33-year-old Vampire Diaries actress shared a collage of photos with her fans as they got to experience the beautiful views from a distance.

Nina took to Instagram as she shared the epic experience with her 25.8 million Instagram followers.

The actress snapped the selfie as she was laying down on the wooden bench in the sauna.

She wore her brown hair back into a bun and looked effortlessly gorgeous with a natural face.

Nina seemed nice and relaxed as she enjoyed her sizzling hot sauna session amongst the mountains.

Nina shared her intimate experience with her fans as she uploaded the photo to her Instagram Story.

The actress seemed to be alone as she enjoyed a peaceful, self-care moment.

Nina happily posed in just a fuzzy blue towel which she wore tightly wrapped around her body as her cheeks were rosy from the heat.

Pic credit: @nina/Instagram

However, the actress seemed to be having more than just a fun sauna session during her retreat to the Swiss mountains.

Nina traveled to Switzerland with her long-time boyfriend, Shaun White. The two of them were pictured snowboarding down the mountain together, which makes complete sense given the fact Shaun is an Olympic snowboarder.

Nina shared a fun, black-and-white picture of Shaun and his snowboard before they got ready to ride down the mountain.

She uploaded the shot to her Instagram Story as well, in which she tagged Shaun at the bottom.

Pic credit: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev stuns in full-body sequin

Before Nina’s Swiss trip, the actress shared another beautiful photo with her Instagram followers.

This time, she slayed in all-black sequin attire. The actress looked incredibly sexy and sleek in all-black as she showcased her slender figure.

Nina wore a matching three-piece ensemble which included a black sequin tube top, a sequin skirt, and a sequin suit jacket. She paired the outfit with a simple black open-toed heel.

In contrast to the black, edgy look, she wore a bold red lip which gave the perfect splash of color to the overall fit.

She then wore her hair up into a loose bun and left two pieces of hair to fall on each side of her face.

The fit was well executed and Nina looked gorgeous as always.

The actress received 576k likes on the post and over 2 thousand loving comments. Fans are obviously eager to see what jaw-dropping looks Nina shares next.