Nina Dobrev recently showed off her toned legs in a chic brown look.

She wore the stylish outfit in NYC when attending the new Louis Vuitton 200 exhibit.

The actress rocked a white collared, striped buttoned-down Louis Vuitton dress that stopped at her thighs, which showed off her lean legs.

She paired the look with tall mustard-yellow boots, several golden bangles, and a box-shaped brown clutch bag.

Nina wore her hair in a classic slicked-back bun, her signature natural makeup look, and silver studs earrings.

From her bikini photo shoots to rocking braless looks, Nina Dobrev has proven that she is a fashionista.

Nina Dobrev recently attended Sarah Hyland’s wedding

Nina Dobrev recently turned heads when she was a wedding guest for her close friend and fellow actress, Sarah Hyland. The two have been public friends since as early as 2016.

Sarah Hyland and her husband Wells Adams got married a few weeks ago, and Nina was among the star-studded guest list, alongside Shaun White and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

She took several behind-the-scenes photos of the night, including a picture with the new bride, and captioned it, “what a magical weekend (FINALLY) celebrating @sarahhyland & @wellsadams 🥹❣️your love is to infinity and beyonddddd 🚀🚀🚀❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 Pluto ain’t far enough #mrandmrswells.”

Nina wore a plunging black maxi dress with very thin straps, silhouetting her amazing physique.

She paired the look with pink ballet flats, black sunglasses, and layered necklaces.

The actress also shared the second look that she wore for the after-party, where she wore a cream-colored sweater, the same jewelry, and sheer black pants.

Nina Dobrev’s evolving fashion sense

From her debut acting appearance on Degrassi to her iconic role in The Vampire Diaries, Nina Dobrev’s sense of style has definitely changed over the years.

The actress has been open about changing up her style as she grows and matures as a person.

In an interview with Byrdie, hosted by her friend Ruby Rose, Nina said, “I do feel like changing your aesthetic can be therapeutic in a weird way. I mean, it’s odd to even say that out loud because your aesthetic is superficial in so many ways, but it can also affect the way you feel. I mean, I know for a fact that when I cut my hair shorter two years ago, it was almost like I was cutting off old energy.”

Nina Dobrev currently shows off her new fashion aesthetic to her 25 million Instagram followers.