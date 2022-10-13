Nina Dobrev’s face. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Anyone who’s flipped through the pages of W Magazine knows that they’re all about high levels of fashion, entertainment, art, design, and beauty.

Nina Dobrev shouted out the artsy magazine in a caption that she added to a sexy selfie recently shared on social media.

The Vampire Diaries starlet looked as stunning as ever in a gorgeous dress for an exciting night out on the town.

Even though Vampire Diaries isn’t still being filmed or aired, Nina has still been busy taking roles in other major projects.

One of her most recent movies was Redeeming Love, a wildly emotional drama that was released at the beginning of the year.

When Nina isn’t busy filming movies and shows to expand her professional portfolio, she’s dressing up to the nines and providing fans with gorgeous content to admire.

Nina Dobrev’s off-the-shoulder dress is glamorous

Nina snapped a mirror selfie wearing a brown off-the-shoulder dress that hugged her incredible curves and all the right places.

The ruched material of the dress bunched up on her chest area, arm area, and midsection. Ruched dresses are all the rage due to the way they help create more of an hourglass shape.

Nina already has an hourglass shape to work with, though! She accessorized the gorgeous gown with a bracelet, a couple of rings, a pair of earrings, and a black clutch purse that was covered in a shiny design.

She wore her chocolate brown-colored hair parted on the side with a touch of glamorous makeup on her face, including mascara and a natural shade of lipstick.

Nina Dobrev is a shining star in all black

Nina proved that she looked fabulous in an off-the-shoulder brown colored dress, but she also recently looked dazzling in all black too. In a group of photos she shared on social media, she wore a black three-piece outfit covered in shiny black sequins from top to bottom.

The high-waisted skirt stopped halfway down her calves, and the top was a crop top revealing a little bit of skin on her stomach while showing off her upper chest and shoulders.

She added a sparkling blazer to the look, but in most of the pictures, the blazer wasn’t covering very much of her skin at all since it was draped around her lower arms.

Nina accessorized with a glittering watch and a couple of sparkling bracelets all stacked together on one wrist. She also wore a pair of small earrings with shiny black heels.