Nina Dobrev in bikini stuns jumping mid-air

Nina Dobrev close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Nina Dobrev stunned fans with a big beach jump while bikini-clad at the end of June.

The Vampire Diaries actress spent much of the latter half of last month sharing sun-soaked vacation photos from her Maldives travels, and one shot definitely caught her fans’ attention.

Nina Dobrev stuns with bikini jump on the beach

Posting for her 25 million+ Instagram followers, Nina shared a mid-air snap, one showing her on a powder and white-sand beach, also backed by lapping turquoise waters and a distant palm-fringed island.

Snapped jumping high in the air while in a blue striped bikini, the 33-year-old sizzled with her super-toned abs and legs on show, and looked like it was cocktail hour, too.

Nina threw one arm up as another held a pale pink cocktail – she was also barefoot, with a caption giving a nod to the recent Roe v. Wade rulings.

“My body my choice,” the Degrassi alum wrote.

Nina joins the long list of celebrities condemning the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding access to abortion in the U.S. Mogul Kim Kardashian, sister Kendall Jenner, singer Halsey, plus pop sensation Billie Eilish have all spoken out in support of women’s rights.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Nina, who has spent her Maldives break with Olympian boyfriend Shaun White, has no kids. However, the star’s mother is especially keen to see her get pregnant.

“Two years ago she gave me baby onesies for Christmas,” Nina told The Late Late Show. “And she didn’t give me a pack of diapers. She individually wrapped every diaper, so I had to keep opening every diaper!”

Nina Dobrev shares more stunning bikini photos

On June 25, Nina updated with her athlete beau, with even more beach cocktails to be seen. Posing on shores with her shirtless man, the brunette flaunted her sensational bikini body in a bow-accent and yellow two-piece. Nina shoved her grapefruit cocktail towards the camera, then bending over for a cheeky display as Shaun placed his hands near her waist. Using the coconut Shaun was holding as the impetus for her caption, Nina wrote: “Coconut or cocktail? There are two types of people in the world. which one are you?”

The post has now topped 1.6 million likes. Nina has since returned to the U.S., posting from New York City. The star’s Instagram is followed by celebrities including sitcom star Jennifer Aniston, actress Vanessa Hudgens, and model Kaia Gerber.