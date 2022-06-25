Nina Dobrev in bikini flaunts skills on windy day

Nina Dobrev smiles during a close-up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Nina Dobrev is impressing fans with her boat skills on a particularly windy day.

The Vampire Diaries actress has been making June headlines while enjoying a luxurious Maldives vacation, and her pre-weekend share brought out the boat action and the bikini.

Nina Dobrev shows off on a boat in skimpy bikini

The 33-year-old opted for a video as she posted for her 25 million+ Instagram followers.

Filmed in slow motion for an amusing and dramatic finish, Nina flaunted her trim frame in a navy bikini with white stripes, also upping the nautical vibes as she added in flimsy white shorts, plus a matching and open shirt.

Hanging onto a baseball cap that would likely have blown right into the water, the Canadian sensation smiled for the camera while in shades, with the end of the video seeing her leaning towards the camera a little and forced to cling onto a nearby pole for support, this as she cruised through scenic ocean waters.

“The art of not falling off. still trying to master it,” a caption read.

Fans have left over 700,000 likes.

Nina had made headlines recently for showing off her stunning bikini body while in a red two-piece as she teetered across a jutted-out ledge amid oceans, writing: “Schedule for the next week: eat. sleep. burn. apply aloe. repeat.” The Degrassi alum is enjoying her sun-soaked break with Olympian boyfriend Shaun White.

Nina’s fans are still up on her killer swimsuit figure. The actress has opened up on what she feeds herself – looks like it’s attention to detail for the star who kicks off the day with “a shot of espresso and then I do a regular coffee, and I mix them together. I use almond and then I do a packet or two of stevia,” per Harper’s Bazaar.

Nina Dobrev outlines diet behind bikini body

While pancakes are gluten-free for Nina, calories aren’t scrimped on as she fuels up for the day. “After the eggs and the toast, I’ll also do some steamed spinach, or I’ll like to do apple sausages…I’ll dip them into maple syrup,” she continued. In May, Nina updated her Instagram with a visual of her breakfast, sharing a glam shot of herself in a no-pants sweater look and pouring tea while enjoying a neatly laid-out breakfast tray with a pot of honey.

“But first, coff— tea… 🫖,” she captioned the photo, one now sitting at over 730,000 likes.