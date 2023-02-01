Nina Dobrev celebrated her birthday in style with a tropical getaway surrounded by friends.

The Degrassi alum turned 34 earlier this month and just got around to sharing delightful content from her special day.

The actress had a lot of familiar faces by her side, including best friend and business partner Julianne Hough, who came to show love. Actor Adam Devine was also in attendance, striking a pose on a boat with the birthday girl.

Nina shared a “photo dump” on Instagram for all of her followers.

The shots showed Nina and her crew on a boat, jumping in the ocean, and having a grand time, celebrating the actress and her health.

The first image featured Nina and her crew striking a pose on the deck. Everyone wore neutral colors, with Nina looking stunning in loose-fitting white slacks and a tied-up blouse of the same color.

In the next picture, fans could see Nina with her arms in the air, rocking a black bikini as she jumped into the ocean water. Nina had a male companion jumping alongside her in the action-packed shot.

A swipe right revealed a gorgeous Nina with a big smile and her hand on her pink baseball cap. She stood against a scenic backdrop, wearing a black bikini top with mountains and the ocean in the background.

Another picture showed the magnificent nature that Nina was blessed to enjoy. The photo, taken from a summit, showed the bluish-green waters and islands that made up the landscape.

Nina was sure to include the joy of her friends and the beauty of her surroundings in the amazing birthday post. As Nina revealed in a subsequent caption, January marked her birthday month.

She wrote, “birthday❌birthday month✅.”

As Nina celebrates another year around the sun, she also has the success of her business to appreciate.

Nina Dobrev launched Fresh Vine Wine with Julianne Hough

Nina and her longtime friend, Julianne Hough, founded Fresh Vine Wine with a team of wine experts and sommeliers.

Nina and Julianne spoke with Forbes to discuss their successes as a brand after going public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2022.

The Vampire Diaries actress demonstrated major knowledge about wine and growing climates. She explained, “Grapes can be drastically affected by even a one degree temperature difference.”

Julianne and Nina did research before launching their brand, which meant a lot of taste testing. However, the brand found the grape varieties that worked, and Nina shared a few of those.

Nina said of her new brand, “We have a Cabernet Sauvignon, which is what we’re drinking right now, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé and we’re just about to launch a beautiful Rosé Brut.”