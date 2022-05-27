Nina Dobrev goes busty in a braless red dress

Nina Dobrev goes busty. Pic credit: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev showed major skin for a good cause as the former Vampire Diaries star posed on the red carpet of the amFAR Gala in a slinky red gown. The busty brunette sported a custom cut-out dress, created to show a lot of skin without a wardrobe malfunction.

Nina attended the AmFAR event for an organization founded by Elizabeth Taylor and Mathilde Krim for AIDS research.

Nina, who recently finished filming in Greece for the movie, The Bricklayer, promptly jetted a few countries over to pose for photographers. Nina’s Vampire Diaries costar Kat Graham was also on hand for the event, as was South African stunner Candice Swanepoel, who also wore a cut-out red dress for the big night.

Nina Dobrev dares in a braless red dress

Nina Dobrev was the latest celebrity to rock a Monot cut-out dress on the red carpet.

A braless and busty Nina wore the asymmetrical red gown that featured one long sleeve and one strapless side. Nina’s cleavage was on full display as she appeared taped into the gown to avoid a wardrobe malfunction.

The long red dress was by designer Monot. Model Cara Delevingne also showed skin in a revealing dress from the designer.

Nina’s makeup artist, Hugo Vanngo, shared photos of his work on the actress’ famous face. She sported her signature natural yet feminine makeup with slight color on her cheeks, lips, and eyelids.

Nina’s hair was in a center part as her long, dark, and sleek locks cascaded down her back. Her ears featured multiple diamond piercings, and she wore an exquisite diamond choker by Messika. Nina’s red dress was the real star of the show.

Nina Dobrev films a movie in Greece

Nina Dobrev shared several photos while filming her new movie, The Bricklayer, in Europe. Many of the shots featured a bruised and battered Nina in stage makeup for the film. The fake injuries and scenery garnered the film, now in post-production, a lot of fan attention.

Nina stars as Kate in the CIA thriller with actor Aaron Eckhart.

Last week, Nina announced the wrapping of the film and thanked her costars and crew members for making the movie possible. She wrote in a social media post, “Thank you Greece, thank you to our incredible crew. Getting to live, work, laugh, eat, drink and soak up each moment in this beautiful country has been so special. I’ll never forget these last 3 months.”

The film, now in post-production, should see a release date next year.