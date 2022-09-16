Nina Dobrev channels Barbie in hot pink minidress and leggings

Nina Dobrev looks amazing with bold pink eyeshadow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Nina Dobrev stunned in hot pink minidress and leggings.

It seems like a lot of celebrities are channeling Barbie these days. From Madalaine Petsch to Sabrina Carpenter, and now Nina Dobrev gave us a hot pink moment as well.

The Vampire Diaries actress co-hosted the Valentino Pink PP and Saks Fifth Avenue luncheon which took place on the Terrace at L’Avenue at Saks in New York City. This was a lunch dedicated to celebrating the launch of Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2022-23 collection.

Dobrev wore a pink minidress that was embellished with flowers, with a matching cropped coat, and some leggings underneath.

Continuing this never-ending pink moment, the actress put on some opera gloves and carried around a Valentino Garavani’s Mini One Stud handbag.

She parted her hair down the middle and tied it in a slick ponytail, as well as putting on a minimal amount of makeup.

Nina Dobrev looks stunning in pink for Valentino’s new collection

The 33-year-old slipped onto a pair of 7.1-inch leather hot pink platforms.

She later shared a set of pictures on her Instagram that she captioned, “hello, barbie let’s go party. it was an honor to host a luncheon for @maisonvalentino celebrating their Pink PP collection #NYFW.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Canadian actress definitely stole the show with this look!

Nina Dobrev talks about The One

Unless you have been living under a rock, you know Nina Dobrev plays the iconic role of Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in the incredibly famous show, The Vampire Diaries, along with Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder.

But, last year Dobrev had the opportunity to take a different kind of role for the short film, The One. This time she stepped behind the camera with Drew Daniels, who is Euphoria’s director of cinematography. It is important to mention she also co-wrote this story with Will Frank.

This short film stars Madeline Brewer, Summer Fontana, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Indya Moore.

Dobrev spoke with Screen Rant about the movie and this new big step in her career which is becoming a director instead of being the actor who is being constantly directed, “I expected to be nervous but I really wasn’t. I’ve spent so much time on set, almost two decades now at this point, so walking onto set just felt like another day at work. I’ve been on sets for so long, as I mentioned, that getting to be behind the camera felt natural to me.”

The One premiered at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 2021.