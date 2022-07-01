Nina Dobrev bends over in bikini for beach cocktails

Nina Dobrev close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Nina Dobrev knew how to keep fans on their toes as she updated with cheeky beach action while documenting her recent Maldives vacation.

The Degrassi alum made late June headlines for jetting out for a sun-soaked vacation with Olympian boyfriend Shaun White, and it looks like Shaun is enjoying major perks. Going tongue-in-cheek for beachfront cocktails, 33-year-old Nina poked out her backside while in a skimpy bikini, and fans are loving it.

Nina Dobrev up for fun in beachy bikini snaps

Posting for her 25 million+ Instagram followers last weekend, Nina shared a gallery of shorefront photos celebrating downtime and cocktail hour.

The Vampire Diaries actress opened in a strapless yellow and monochrome bikini as she flaunted her sensational figure, posing with her shirtless athlete beau and throwing out her pale pink grapefruit cocktail towards the camera while grinning and in shades.

Shaun, who showed off his ripped torso in blue swim trunks, held a coconut with a straw in it – the drink proved the impetus for Nina’s caption.

A swipe right upped the fun as Nina was seen bending forward while in her tight bikini – Shuan, meanwhile, made the most of it all by placing a hand near his girlfriend’s waist. “Coconut or cocktail? There are two types of people in the world. which one are you?” Nina wrote.

Nina gained over 1.6 million likes for her post. She then shared even more swimwear action while jumping mid-air and in a blue bikini as she celebrated her body, writing: “My body my choice.” The caption was likely a Roe v Wade reference amid the mass backlash to the recent Supreme Court abortion rulings in the U.S.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Nina and boyfriend Shaun White are’ closer than ever’

Nina and Shaun first sparked dating rumors in February 2020 after they were seen sharing similar vacation photos from South Africa. The two were then photographed bike riding in Malibu before going Instagram official in May 2020.

“Nina and Shaun are closer than ever and having Nina’s support while he was in Beijing meant the world to Shaun,” a source told Hollywood Life. “He knows Nina is so loyal and compassionate, and this trip to Costa Rica only deepened their connection. They have definitely discussed what it would be like to get married and have kids, the whole nine yards. They are so in love and can’t imagine not spending the rest of their lives together. What they have is the real deal.”

The anonymous insider continued: “She’s completely confident that he’ll make the right choice for himself whatever he ends up doing and she’s blown away by all of his accomplishments already.”