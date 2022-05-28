Nina Dobrev avoids wardrobe malfunction in tiny red dress

Nina Dobrev goes busty. Pic credit: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev’s amFAR Gala outfit was arguably one of the best of the night as the former Vampire Diaries actress stunned in a red gown by Monot. She wore the red dress to the 28th Annual amFAR Gala, held at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

Other Monot-gown wearers include Eva Longoria, who wore a black gown, and Cara Delevingne, who rocked a plunging neckline cutout gown.

The Monot cutout gown requires confidence, and no bra, as the pieces are strategically tailored to the body. At any moment, the dress is seconds away from a wardrobe malfunction. Luckily, none of the ladies, including Nina, had a wardrobe malfunction, although Cara came dangerously close.

Nina Dobrev shows more in the red dress that exposed her chest

Nina Dobrev was feeling herself at her latest appearance, and rightfully so. The actress, known for her ample cleavage, nearly busted out of her gown.

She grabbed her shoulder in another shot with her fingers covered in diamonds. The close-up photos of Nina showed off her natural beauty and gorgeous bone structure. Nina let the photos do the talking, adding simple emojis for each caption.

She wore a massive Messika Jewelry choker around her neck made completely of diamonds. Nina kicked back her leg in another photo and revealed a strappy, silver Jimmy Choo heel with a peep toe.

Hairstylist Danielle Priano styled Nina’s hair sleek and straight with a center part as her hair cascaded down the back of her neck. The style allowed her necklace and cleavage to take center stage.

Stylist Kate Young helped put the sultry yet sophisticated look together for the statuesque Nina. Finally, Hung Vanngo, the makeup artist for Miranda Kerr, Elsa Hosk, and Selena Gomez, perfected Nina’s feminine and natural makeup.

It takes a village to create these looks, but Nina provides an excellent canvas.

Nina Dobrev dates Olympic snowboarder Shaun White

When she is not busy filming and turning heads, Nina Dobrev is with her boyfriend, Shaun White. The fit couple recently began dating and sharing photos together on social media.

Shaun was a consecutive Team USA Olympic halfpipe competitor from 2006 to 2022.

The two appeared in Costa Rica in March, where they jokingly got into a Fendi bender.

She wrote in a caption featuring their Fendi swimsuits, “accidentally got into a Fendi bender in Costa Rica.”

Now that Shaun is retired from Olympic snowboarding, he can spend more time with his girlfriend Nina.

But it does not look like the actress is slowing down in terms of her career.