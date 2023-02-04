Nina Dobrev was just caught living her best life in a bikini on a surfboard alongside Dancing with the Stars pro-dancer Julianne Hough, and the photo was everything!

The 34-year-old Canadian actress took her birthday celebration to a whole new stratosphere this year, chartering a luxury yacht in Indonesia with a star-studded entourage, including the lovely Miss Hough.

Surrounded by a spectacular ocean view, the bikini-clad beauties faced one another and held hands as they turned to smile at the camera.

Nina’s swimsuit featured a black top with matching bottoms, perfectly complementing her dark locks, which she covered with a ball cap.

On the other hand, Julianne went the lighter route, sporting a tan two-piece with an oversized straw sun hat over her bright blonde tresses.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Beyond being close friends, Nina and Julianne are also business partners, having created their own low-sugar, low-calorie wine brand Fresh Vine Wine.

Pic credit: @nina/Instagram

Now, if you need more from Nina’s birthday getaway, have no fear because she’s (thankfully) not gatekeeping all the goodness.

Nina Dobrev showed off sculpted figure in paradise

Nina made her 26.1 million followers feel like they were invited on vacation, too, sharing a carousel of festive photos in various eye-catching ensembles.

The Vampire Diaries star started the post off with a bang, rocking a see-through sundress with a brightly-colored bikini underneath.

Still, perhaps the most jaw-dropping outfit of all was a sheer fishnet black dress she wore with a tiny black bathing suit.

Oh, and of course, a handful of the snaps included lovey-dovey moments with her boyfriend, Olympic-gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White.

Some other famous attendees of the exotic birthday trip included actors Adam Devine, Tyler Lain, and actress Abigail Spencer.

She captioned the dreamy share, “winter. summer. winter. summer. i can’t decide, so i’ve decided not to.”

Nina Dobrev wore matching skirt and bikini top aboard luxury yacht

Nina showed off her toned physique in a skirt and bikini top while aboard the luxurious Prana by Atzaró, an Indonesian two-masted sailing ship.

The Bulgarian-born beauty looked wild, free, and fabulous as she posed on various parts of the wooden ship, kicking out her miles-long leg.

The lavish vessel reportedly costs anywhere from $12,500 to $18,000 per night, with enough space to accommodate 18 people.

In true Nina fashion, she added a cheeky pun to the caption with her own quirky hashtag, “acting nauti⛵️ #IndoNINA.”

Nina Dobrev stunned in black romper to promote Fresh Vine Wine

As previously mentioned, Nina and Julianne recently took their love of wine to a new level, launching their very own low-sugar, low-calorie brand.

Oh, and for any inquiring minds, the products are also low-carb, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly!

Nina took to social media a few weeks ago with some incredibly exciting news: Fresh Vine Wine is now available for purchase at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide.

The premium wines are bottled in Napa, California, under the promise of exceptional taste with fewer calories.

She could hardly contain her enthusiasm in the caption, writing, “EEEEEEEEEEKKKKKK!!!! PINCH ME PINOT !!!!!! we are celebrating tonight 🥳🥳 @juleshough.”

On the Fresh Vine Wine website, Nina says of her relationship with Julianna, “We’re both incredibly busy, but we make it a priority to enjoy life to its fullest and enjoy every moment through connection, laughter, taste and shared experiences. We always had this dream of venturing into the wine industry to create a product that reflects who we are. Using only high quality ingredients and without compromising taste we wanted to make a guilt free wine that compliments active lifestyles.”