Nina Agdal goes nude, gives fans a rear view

Nina Agdal is known for her appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Model Nina Agdal left little to the imagination with a stunning nude snap.

Last month she celebrated her 30th birthday in Miami, spending her birthday weekend at the 1 Beach Club and luxury 1 Hotel South Beach.

The Danish model has an estimated net worth of $12 million, primarily due to her successful career in the fashion industry.

Nina Agdal goes nude, showing off her derriere

Nina Agdal shows off her stunning physique in a new Instagram snap.

In the caption, she wrote: “See ya in the desert 🏜🌵.”

The 30-year-old stunner gave her followers a glimpse of her rear end as she posed completely naked, holding on to a leather jacket.

She let her light brown hair flow as she looked directly at the camera in the stunning image. The Instagram post is a photo of a picture as it appears to be from a professional photoshoot.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a more personal nude photo last month posing in front of a bathroom mirror for a selfie.

“Instagram took this down so I’m obviously gonna post it again,” she wrote in the caption.

Agdal recently celebrated her 30th birthday on a luxury weekend in Miami.

“Little late but been busy being 30 🤘 Thank you @1hotel.southbeach @1beachclubsobe for making my birthday weekend so special and enjoyable. BRB 🌴☀️🍹,” she wrote to caption the bikini photo.

The supermodel launched a fitness and nutrition app, The Agdal Method, in 2020.

The Victoria’s Secret model shares her dieting and exercise secrets on the app, promoting workouts such as the plank.

The Agdal Method also offers customized workout routines and nutrition guides, promoting healthy foods such as avocado, chickpeas, fresh fruit, pomegranate seeds, grilled veggies, fresh herbs, beans, and legumes.

Nina Agdal dating Ben Kaplan after Jack Brinkley-Cook split

Agdal is reportedly dating entrepreneur Ben Kaplan, according to Us Weekly.

She was previously in a relationship with Christie Brinkley’s son Jack Brinkley-Cook, but they split last year around November. The supermodel has not confirmed the romance with the entrepreneur.

“They’re definitely together,” a source told the publication, noting they were recently spotted at LAX airport looking cozy earlier this month.

“They were hand-in-hand the whole time. His arm was on the small of her back. She seemed super happy,” the source said.

Ben Kaplan is a businessman who co-founded, What Do You Meme? in 2016.