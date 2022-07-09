Nikkita Lyons flaunts buns in neon green swimsuit for National Bikini Day

WWE superstar Nikkita Lyons shows off an Instagram selfie. Pic credit: @nikkita_wwe/Instagram

WWE NXT star Nikkita Lyons has been dominating her opponents in the ring and wowing fans with her social media shares, including a recent tribute to National Bikini Day.

Lyons, real name Faith Jefferies, is just 22 years old and has already shown herself as a top contender in the NXT women’s division with a string of impressive wins. Fans have been highly supportive of the NXT star, showing appreciation for her in-ring skills.

However, her social media content also has followers showing plenty of admiration for her post in a stunning bright onesie at the beach.

Nikkita Lyons wows fans with onesie photos

Tuesday, July 5, was National Bikini Day, with many celebrities and WWE stars celebrating the occasion. Participants included WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and her recent opponent Nikkita Lyons.

Lyons posed on the beach tagged Bikini Bottom, with blue skies behind her and waves crashing around her. She wore an eye-catching neon green swimsuit which accentuated her impressive curves.

It featured several cutouts on the sides of the suit to show off more skin and a thong backside. In the second photo of Nikkita’s IG post, she faced sideways, teasing viewers with a rear-view shot featuring her assets.

Nikkita’s other two photos featured her kneeling on the beach as the waves came around her for some sultry visuals which showed off her cleavage and thighs. She let her hair down for those two images, whereas she kept it up in the photo displaying her derriere.

“I guess it’s national bikini day… I like onzies 🍋 also don’t forget to tune in tonight to @wwenxt on @usa_network for the #GreatAmericanBash! 🔥” she wrote in her caption to promote the show on USA.

Nikkita’s swimsuit shot on National Bikini Day caught her loyal fans’ attention, achieving nearly 89,000 likes and over a thousand comments as of this report. Many commenters admired and appreciated the NXT star’s body display at the beach, with some hyping her up over other WWE stars.

She shared a video clip with fans back in May, wearing the same eye-catching swimsuit as she walked out into the water, giving another rear view.

Fans and followers react to Nikkita Lyons’ photos

With the many comments pouring in on Nikkita Lyons’ National Bikini Day post, fans celebrated her stunning visual display in the green “onesie” she was rocking on the beach. Plenty of hearts, roses, and flames arrived as emojis, along with descriptive words praising her scorching hot presentation.

“Looking awesome Nikkita,” one fan said in praising the WWE NXT star’s swimsuit images.

Another fan indicated that Nikkita’s post officially made it “National Onesie Day” and that bikini stocks were dropping down in value.

“Mandy Rose ain’t got nothing on her🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹,” a third fan said in support of Nikkita.

Ironically, Mandy Rose was Nikkita Lyons’ most recent opponent in the ring. The two met back on June 28 in a clash where Lyons looked ready to capture a big pinfall win over the champion in a non-title contest.

However, Rose’s allies Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction rushed into the ring to save their leader before she could lose cleanly. Lyons still picked up a win due to the disqualification and soon had help as Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez rushed to the ring to assist her.

The trio will likely team up for a six-woman tag match in the future. Rose also has Perez looking to cash in her contract for a championship match and contenders like Tiffany Stratton and Nikkita Lyons waiting in the wings for their shot at the NXT Women’s Champion.