Nikki Reed in sports bra spills drink to promote sales

Nikki Reed is stunning in a sports bra and shorts for a new ad. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Twilight actress Nikki Reed may have taken a step back from acting in recent years, but that doesn’t mean that the star isn’t busy.

As she works on personal projects, her jewelry brand, protecting wildlife, and more, there never seems to be a dull day in her life.

An animal lover, Nikki’s dog joined her latest video for a sneak peek at the very beginning.

The video opens with Nikki sitting on her couch wearing tiny shorts and a sports bra, taking a sip from her cup before purposely dumping it on the couch.

The video shows the fabric repelling the liquid and it not staining, which Nikki goes on about in more depth in the caption.

She revealed that it was an Arhaus couch made with Crypton fabric, and great for a house with animals, kids, and “kids that pretend to be animals.”

Nikki Reed in sports bra shows off durable furniture

Nikki also joked that the furniture was great for anyone who might spill their coffee or wine on it, and for friends who don’t “wash off their makeup.”

She added, “Love love love this @cryptonfabric that is not only durable, odor / stain resistant and anti-microbial but also environmentally friendly. Let me tell you something, this @arhaus couch is built to last. Made in NC using sustainably sourced materials, it is customizable and made for a busy home.”

While she likely earned some cash for this promotional post, she teased her followers with another project coming up soon.

Nikki Reed teases new project in overalls

Just a few days ago, Nikki shared an Instagram post where she was standing outside in some tan overalls and a matching shirt beneath them, a bandana around her neck, and a wide-brimmed hat on her head.

She held a camera in one hand as she stood in a grassy field, a heavy forest behind her and a pond close by.

She wrote in the caption, “I don’t mean to tease, but @leicacamerausa and I have something very special coming soon… Add your guess below, and if you get it right I’ll send you a print of your choosing :) If you know me you know I am terrible with surprises so I am bursting at the seams. More very soon…”

Based on her caption and the photo, there will be some amazing photos to look at when the project is done, but for now, fans will have to wait.

Others have worked with Leica Camera USA as well, including actress Kaley Cuoco.