Nikki Reed surprised her fans by showing off her growing baby bump while holding her daughter and giving a shout-out to Ian Somerhalder. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Baby makes four for Nikki Reed and her husband Ian Somerhalder!

The 34-year-old actress of films such as the Twilight saga and Thirteen may have stepped away from her acting career for the moment, but the stunner proved she still holds a firm grip on her followers when she announced she and Ian are expecting their second child.

“2023 celebrating life🖤,” Nikki began her caption as she showed off her growing baby bump while holding her five-year-old daughter Bodhi.

“Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift,” she penned before thanking her followers for continuing to respect her “very strong boundaries with social media” but adding that “some things are too good not to share.”

She then added a pic credit to Ian, tagging him while joking that he also deserved the credit for her pregnancy.

Pausing from her posts, which typically include clips of the farm she shares with her Vampire Diaries hubby or shots of the jewelry that can be bought on her sustainable line BaYou with Love, Nikki had fans and fellow celebs rejoicing with her recent baby news.

Nikki Reed announces pregnancy with stunning photo

Sharing the exciting update while looking ravishing in a skin-tight maxi dress, Nikki glowed against the stunning backdrop of green fields and pink-blossomed bushes.

She clung tightly to her daughter, whose face was concealed per usual as she snuggled into her mom’s shoulder.

A wide-brimmed hat adorned Nikki’s head, a look that seems to be a signature one for the stunner these days as she can often be seen wearing the accessory in her online pictures.

Pic credit: @nikkireed/Instagram

A wispy braid hung down under the hat’s brim and Nikki’s facial features were largely shadowed but a hint of a smile could be made out playing along her lips.

Pic credit: @nikkireed/Instagram

While the news of baby number two has delighted fans and celebs alike, with stars like Jenna Dewan and Teresa Palmer expressing their excitement, Nikki and Ian found themselves fiercely defending their first pregnancy after claiming a magazine took their story out of context.

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder defend first pregnancy

In 2017, as shared by People magazine, Nikki and Ian found themselves fighting to have their pregnancy journey told in accurate means.

Reporting that the couple had told the Dr. Berlin Informed Pregnancy podcast that the pregnancy came out when Ian reached into Nikki’s handbag, grabbed her birth control pills, and tossed them into the toilet, People shared that the duo had agreed upon the decision together, despite a very differing account relayed by another source.

In a since-deleted Tweet made by Nikki, the actress addressed an article published by Cosmopolitan, also since-erased online, in which the publication accused Ian of forcing Nikki into pregnancy.

“Dear writer. Here’s my note to you on irresponsible journalism,” Nikki penned, as told by People. “When you actually listen to the podcast (which I’m sure you didn’t) you’ll hear how ‘unforced’ I felt,” she said.

Nikki went on, accusing the publication of taking her words “out of context” while shaming them for doing it in an attempt to cause unnecessary drama.

“It’s a shame that this was your way in. You have a platform, write about things that matter by using truthful stories, not gossip,” she said.

The actress continued her rant against the magazine, telling them that their misrepresentation of her and Ian’s road to parenthood had put a blight upon what should have been nothing but the happiest of times for the pair as they reveled in the joy of their upcoming next chapter.

Despite any past negative memories, Nikki and Ian are undoubtedly thrilled to be entering a new phase of life as they prepare to become parents of two.