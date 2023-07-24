Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball welcome first child

Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball are proud parents, and they announced their new child’s arrival quietly compared to the announcement that she was expecting.

In April, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum and her baller boyfriend revealed that she was with child, and they were very excited about the pregnancy.

This time around, the couple kept their child’s birth quiet until it was time for him to come home, but he was born on July 19, making him a Cancer, just like Nikki, who celebrates her birthday on June 28.

Then, Nikki announced his arrival with an over-the-top welcome home party, pulling out all the stops as they start life as a family of three.

Before the birth, it was shared that they were expecting a baby boy and that they already had a name for their then-unborn son.

Based on the welcome home announcement, those plans didn’t change, and Nikki and LiAngelo still chose to honor his family with their baby boy’s name.

Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball welcome their son home

It’s not clear yet when Nikki and LiAngelo’s son was born, but he came home on Monday, July 24.

Nikki was sure to share the welcome home party with her fans and followers on Instagram, and they didn’t hold back with lavish decorations for their baby boy’s first time in their home outside the womb.

In a series of videos shared to her Instagram Stories, we saw huge floral displays, balloons, and baby toys that made Nikki cry when she first saw it all.

In the Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Welcome home, LaVelo Anthony Ball [heart emoji] So thankful for this beautiful Welcome Home.”

She thanked her family for going all out and said her baby “feels all the love.”

Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball honor his family with baby name

Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball shared their baby name before she even gave birth and explained that they chose it to honor two of his family members.

Their first son is named LaVelo Anthony Ball, and if his first name sounds familiar, it’s because they used a combination of two famous Ball men’s names.

Nikki and LiAngelo named their son after his father, LaVar and his oldest brother, LaMelo.

In a sweet tribute to LaVelo, Nikki took to Instagram and wrote, in part, “My son, you gave me a purpose in life. I promise to love you, guide you, protect you and be with you every step of the way. I promise to teach you right from wrong and be the best mommy to you I can be. I love you soooo much you changed my world, you make my heart so full and complete. The second I saw you I never felt a love I felt with you. I’m so thankful to have you and that you picked me as your mommy.”