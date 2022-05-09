Nikki Bella stuns in bikini for Mother’s Day celebration

Nikki Bella poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /AdMedia

Nikki Bella shared her sizzling bikini body as she joined the slew of celebrities marking Mother’s Day over the weekend. The 38-year-old WWE face and reality star, herself a mother to young son Matteo, posted with a warm reminder that mothers are something to be grateful for, of course shouting out her own and sharing family moments via photos.

Nikki gained over 100,000 likes for a massive gallery of images, including mom Kathy Laurinaitis, with the post also featuring twin sister Brie Bella.

Nikki Bella shares massive Mother’s Day gallery

Opening with a body flaunt but not making it about herself, Nikki posed with her mom, Brie, plus two other ladies, with everyone except Kathy swimwear-clad. The Dancing With the Stars alum showcased her rock-hard abs in a blue bikini with peep-hole chest banding, swiftly moving on with more family action as fans swiped.

Nikki shared multiple shots of her looker mom, including one of her seated at a high bar stool, with various family throwbacks also seeing her show sibling love for sister Brie.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the OG of mama’s, my true ride or die, one of the funniest and smartest women I know, and always down to go to high tea or a champagne and cavier spot with me even though should would have rather been at the pub watching the Eagles or some sports game!” she began in a gushing caption.

“She legit was the greatest soccer mom! Love you Mom, couldn’t and don’t want to ever imagine life without you!” the podcast host added.

Nikki Bella didn’t just thank her mom

Nikki also noted the role of her grandmother. Nikki outlined her own mother having given birth young – as a result, Kathy relied on her own mom to help raise her kids. “My mom was a baby raising babies and my Nana was like a mom to us too growing up, always by all of our sides, making sure we all knew and saw the right side of life. None of us would be the women we are today without our Nana! I just can’t thank God enough for giving me my mom and my Nana! Always winning with these two!” she continued, closing: “Love you both so much!”

Quick to follow was a separate Mother’s Day post with Nikki talking about being a mother to Matteo, her son shared with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. The two are planning their wedding. They welcomed their son Matteo in August 2020.