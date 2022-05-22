Nikki Bella in plunging spandex for strawberry picking

Nikki Bella poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Nikki Bella has been picking her strawberries and getting in one of her five a day while in a cute spandex look. The WWE star and reality face gained over 60,000 likes for showing her sun-drenched strawberry-picking outing ahead of the weekend, posting for her 10 million+ Instagram followers and even including twin sister Brie Bella.

Nikki, 38, used only strawberry emojis for her caption, but she more than got her point across.

Nikki Bella shows strawberry-picking fun in summer look

In a photo-heavy gallery, the Total Bellas star opened sitting on stacked wood and backed by a gorgeous green field and blue skies.

Flaunting her muscle machine of a body, the mom of one sat in light ripped jeans paired with a plunging black sports bra, also posing with a sweater wrapped around her waist, plus a cute camo beanie hat.

Showing off her golden tan and toned arms, Nikki drove fans to swipe for more as she sat by an abandoned and rusted metal structure, with a further photo showing her pouting by a wall with strawberries painted on it. Here, the Dancing With the Stars alum proudly showcased her massive tray of juicy and fresh-picked strawberries while pouting with a red lip to match.

Glamming up in Chanel shades as she highlighted her cleavage, Nikki returned for a tasting session with sister Brie, seen in a printed and ruffly sundress in red and white.

Quick to follow was a video showing the star’s location. A giant sign reading “FRESH STRAWBERRIES PICKED DAILY” confirmed the farm setting, with Nikki also filming her sister at a cute hut covered in strawberry-painted decor – here, endless trays of the healthy fruit were on display. Nikki also picked a great track to accompany her footage, opting for The Beatles’ Strawberry Fields Forever.

Nikki & Brie Bella’s diets revealed

The Bella sisters don’t just talk the talk, they walk the walk. “We keep a very healthy lifestyle—veggies, fruits, Nikki with her lean protein. We never want to deprive ourselves, and we think that is the way to be in shape. We aren’t big on diets. If you create a healthy lifestyle, then you aren’t sacrificing anything,” Brie told Muscle & Fitness. Nikki did, however, list her cheat foods, stating:

“My favorite cheat meal is anything that has carbs and sweets. I love sushi, I love pizza, I love pasta, and I am obsessed with doughnuts and dessert. My ultimate cheat meal would be a doughnut with a glass of champagne, pizza or pasta, then some sort of dessert.”