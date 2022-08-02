Nicole Williams English in designer bikini for ‘beach dump’

Nicole Williams English is flaunting her bikini body and baby bump in her recent ‘beach dump’ photos. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Model Nicole Williams English kicked off Miami Swim Week by revealing her pregnancy on the runway, but that was only the beginning of a baby bump summer.

The 34-year-old model is still going strong from her introduction to Sports Illustrated as a 2023 rookie, and her pregnancy glow has definitely settled in well.

The model recently hit the beach with a group of people, where she showcased several shots of everyone having fun in the sun.

They all had innocent beach fun as they snacked and even drew a heart in the sand.

Nicole took the opportunity to share some snaps of herself with her 2.3 million Instagram followers, showcasing a snack of sour Jolly Rancher gummies.

The model completed her beach look with some small bracelets, anklets, and necklaces, as well as a beach hat and designer string bikini.

Nicole Williams English shows off baby bump in bikini

Opting for Louis Vuitton, Nicole opened her post with a shot of herself front and center.

Her hat blocked the sun from her face, and she had her hands raised, possibly in a stretch or just a pose for the camera.

The bikini had a velvety appearance as the color shimmered in the sunlight, and her baby bump was on full display.

The third image shows another angle of the bikini shot, possibly in her completed pose from the first picture as she looks toward the sun with both hands loosely grabbing the brim of her hat.

Her pregnancy appears to be moving along well, a relief for the couple after struggling with fertility and undergoing IVF treatments for a long time.

Now, Nicole wants to share many details about her pregnancy, ranging from her difficulties to her new pregnancy cravings.

Nicole Williams English discusses pregnancy and cravings

Nicole was thrilled to celebrate not only her rookie status for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue but also to show her growing baby bump after she had struggled with fertility for a long time.

Though she is excited now, it wasn’t an easy road to having a baby. Nicole told Sports Illustrated that even with this successful pregnancy, implanting the embryo was delayed so she could have polyps removed to lower her chances of miscarriage.

With the support of her husband, former NFL star Larry English, and followers on social media, Nicole was able to keep her spirits high despite the struggles.

She told Sports Illustrated, “I’m really happy to be able to post the final outcome and share because I know everybody’s been asking me. I needed some time for myself to really grasp what was going on. It was an emotional roller coaster, so I’m excited to share all the new details with everybody.”

She also revealed her pregnancy cravings, including foods she doesn’t eat often.

“I’m craving ice cream right now and fruit in the morning. It’s so weird. I’ve never liked cereal, and I’m eating Froot Loops every morning; it’s a pretty random thing. And I also love fruit with Tajin and lemon juice.”