Nicole Scherzinger wows in bikini for ‘Golden hour’

Nicole Scherzinger has gone full goddess for a jaw-dropping post to mark “Golden hour.” The Masked Singer judge and pop singer is a solid bikini favorite with her 5.1 million followers, and fans have now left her over 190,000 likes for the snaps.

Nicole was all curves and muscle while in a tiny gold bikini in a gallery of bombshell snaps, channeling fierce energy and definitely matching her swimwear to her caption.

Nicole Scherzinger stuns in ‘Golden hour’ bikini

The Pussycat Dolls star posed confidently by a yellow wall. Nicole had sunlight pouring all over her toned body, showing off her physique in a plunging cupped gold bikini with a peep-hole bust and string with high-waisted bottoms.

The Buttons hitmaker stunned with a direct gaze and neutral expression, wearing a deep bronzer and posing with gold earrings matching her bikini. An unusual metal chain at her waist added a little something different.

Further photos showed Nicole striking various poses as she flaunted her gym-honed body and killer curves. A caption read: “Golden hour,” with the star’s glam team also tagged.

Anyone eyeing up the bikini can shop it at Solo Mio Swim.

Bikini posts from Nicole nearly always make headlines.

In late 2021, the star wound up a talking point for showing off her insane flexibility and balance during a bikini-clad yoga session on the beach. Impressing fans while upside-down, the Hawaii native wrote: “Balance is not something you find,

It’s something you create.”

Nicole Scherzinger reveals her workouts

Nicole is a workout fanatic. She’s also opened up on her varied routines, telling Women’s Health:

“In a typical workout I would run on the treadmill maybe 20 mins, then try to do some squats, some sit-ups on the exercise ball, some yoga stretches.”

“When I’m home I like to take a spinning class called Soul Cycle or I like to do hot yoga – a modified version of bikram yoga – or hiking, and core power yoga in LA,” she continued. Proving she can be a social butterfly and burn calories at the same time, Nicole added: “Me and my girlfriends support each other for the gym. Because, you know, it’s hard to be motivated sometimes, so when you go you push each other, – we try to do different things.”

Nicole has battled food in the past and has proven an open book in revealing she is a bulimia nervosa survivor. She is now recovered.