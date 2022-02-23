Nicole Scherzinger wows in a hot pink bikini while sipping a margarita

Nicole Scherzinger adds new bikini pictures in celebration of National Margarita Day. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect/ImagePressMedia

Nicole Scherzinger knows how to keep things spicy.

Fans may have to wait for a Pussycat Dolls reunion, but Nicole is giving new solo content in the form of Instagram posts.

The Masked Singer judge posted a couple of selfies to her Instagram page, featuring a drink in honor of National Margarita Day.

Nicole Scherzinger celebrates National Margarita Day with bikini pics

The Pussycat Dolls frontwoman added two pictures to her Instagram page to celebrate National Margarita Day. The Masked Singer judge sported long layered hair in the beach photos.

Nicole holds a cold drink with a spiced rim in the sultry shots. Nicole tilts her head and smiles as her wind-swept hair frames her face in the first shot. She wears a hot pink string bikini top and stands on the sandy beach.

Nicole works her angles in the second shot, displaying her margarita and smiling at the camera. The singer is fresh-faced except for bright pink lip balm to match her hot pink bikini.

In the caption, she alleges that she did not know Margarita Day was a thing, “Happy Margarita Day, everyone! Didn’t know it was a thing, but I’m so here for it.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pussycat Dolls reunion is on hold for now

Fans were excited to learn that Robin Antin planned to reunite the Pussycat Dolls. The girl group had numerous chart-topping hits, including Don’t Cha and Buttons.

But the Pussycat Dolls reunion hit a bump in the road.

Rumors buzzed that Nicole refused to continue with the reunion unless she received full creative control and a majority share. Then, things went from bad to worse in January, when the PCD show cancellation announcement shocked fans.

The event organisers have been in touch to let us know that the @pussycatdolls' performance at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham has now been cancelled. If you purchased tickets, you will be automatically refunded by your original method of payment. pic.twitter.com/Y7zJ543jje — Motorpoint Arena (@nottinghamarena) January 7, 2022

Page Six alleges that the Pussycat Dolls are at war over the reunion.

First, Nicole Scherzinger wrote on her Instagram that the “tour dates had to be canceled” because of the “ever-evolving circumstances surrounding the pandemic.”

This announcement was news to fellow bandmates Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta, who said, “We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is canceled. As of now, there has been no official notification of that.”

The lack of communication between the girls became more apparent. PCD creator Robin Antin also chimed in, writing, “All of us have made personal & financial sacrifices, but that’s what it takes to be a team player in a ‘BAND.’ Let’s not forget there are 5 other members of this group who I care for deeply, who deserve to be heard. There are truths to this situation, I just hope one day they see the light.”

There is no word yet on if and when The Pussycat Dolls will reunite.