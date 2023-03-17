She may star as a judge on The Masked Singer, but Nicole Scherzinger isn’t afraid to show her face.

In fact, Nicole took things one step further as the stunning songstress struck a pose in a swimsuit for paparazzi in Hawaii.

With Nicole’s talent show judging career in full force, she has still managed to make time for loved ones, including a recent get-together.

Nicole was in her native state hanging with cousins but had no problem getting friendly with the tourists.

The former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman got up and close with photographers, making a silly expression and a hand gesture to match.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And while Nicole’s pose was expressive, her bikini body was killer.

Nicole Scherzinger strikes a pose in a beautiful bikini from scenic Hawaii

Nicole rocked a blue, green, and yellow bikini with a string halterneck. She paired the top with matching bottoms as she frolicked on the beach. The bikini’s fabric looked like a watercolor design from Van Gogh or Monet, with beautiful swirls and a decorative feel.

The television personality showed that art was not only for museums as she walked around wearing what resembled a masterpiece.

As a native of Honolulu, it comes as no surprise that Nicole practiced safe habits, protecting her eyes from UV rays with gold-framed sunglasses.

The dancer sported a fresh face with glossy lips for a natural feel. Nicole’s signature long tresses were parted to the side, blowing in the wind seamlessly.

Nicole Scherzinger visited loved ones in her native Hawaii and greeted eager photographers. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Behind Nicole were sunny skies decorated with clouds and bright rays reflecting against the ocean’s surface.

It was clear from the image that Nicole’s figure was out of this world.

Less than two months ago, Nicole spilled the tea about her workout secrets, and the singer shared some surprising information.

Nicole Scherzinger talks about exercise secrets

Nicole sat down with Women’s Health magazine to share insight about her exercise routine.

Like most people, Nicole continues to learn as she attends the school of life.

One recent lesson Nicole discovered was that more wasn’t always better — even when it came to working out.

Nicole explained, “Everything in moderation. You don’t have to kill yourself. When I was part of the Pussycat Dolls, I used to think you had to work out for three or four hours a day, but you don’t.”

Instead, Nicole has adopted a more balanced approach.

She continued, “It’s about doing 20, 30, or 40 minutes. I usually do 30 or 45-minute workouts, and it’s about being smart with that time – doing what works for you.”

Nicole’s workout favorites included running, yoga, and Pilates.