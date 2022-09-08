Nicole Scherzinger stuns in stringy bikini top and Daisy Dukes for paddle board adventure

Nicole Scherzinger shared a compilation video that showed her paddle boarding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Nicole Scherzinger seems to be paddle boarding more these days — especially with her family during the recent holiday weekend.

The former Pussycat Dolls leading lady shared a new video on social media that included a few clips of her celebrating Labor Day alongside the fam.

The compilation video showed them doing typical outdoor activities, such as hitting a volleyball over a net, grilling, and posing on a set of jet skis.

However, Nicole’s bit in the video stuck out, as she was seen standing on a board in the water and lifting a paddle over her head with an open-mouthed expression.

Although the clip showed her in the distance, the singer seemed to be rocking a brown, plunging bikini top and a pair of cutoff Daisy Dukes while spending time showing off her skills.

“Hey! Happy Labor Day from my family to yours! ❤️🤍💙,” she wrote to her followers.

Nicole Scherzinger has been sharing more paddle boarding snaps

When it comes to nautical activities, Nicole is more than willing to show her followers that she is not afraid to hop on any board in any water.

Last week, she shared a series of snaps of herself paddle boarding in the middle of a lake while rocking a blue bikini top and waist-wrapped skirt.

She looked confident and steady as she was seemingly photographed while maneuvering the calm water. “Worry less. Paddle more. #lakelife,” she wrote in her caption.

Along with rocking a paddle board, Nicole has also shared numerous photos and videos of herself in action, riding waves while even gesturing to the camera.

“It’s a new week y’all. Let’s ride them waves like we own ‘em! 🏄🏻‍♀️,” she wrote on one post.

Nicole Scherzinger shares her other workout preferences

Although she clearly enjoys keeping her figure in shape by exercising on the water, the singer also shares her other workout routines with her Instagram followers often.

She recently shared a compilation video of herself doing different exercises, which consisted of a treadmill sprint, heavy medicine ball lifting, lunges, and box jumps.

Although the workout seemed tough for the singer, she used her caption to give her followers the monday motivation they may have needed.

“If you stay in your comfort zone you will fail,” Nicole wrote. “So you have to get comfortable with being uncomfortable, if you ever want to be successful.” #motovationalmonday #putsomepressureon.”

She also tends to accompany her workout routine videos with audio clips from motivational speeches to really give her followers the extra push.