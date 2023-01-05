Nicole Scherzinger is stunning in a swimsuit and later in spandex as she gives the first Monday of 2023 a warm welcome. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Nicole Scherzinger started her 2023 on the right foot, saluting the sun in spandex and a swimsuit.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer committed to healthy living with her latest post on social media.

The post featured a setting sun and a rising sun, plus the beautiful colors that resulted in the sky.

Nicole used Instagram to share the inspiring video, a montage of her exercising, smiling, and taking in the sights and sounds at a tropical location.

The music that accompanied the post was also cheerful and upbeat, perfectly matching the vibe of the clip.

The video began with Nicole extending her arms as the sun’s rays shone through, creating a stunning visual. She wore a black cropped sports bra and dark pants as her hair blew in the ocean wind.

Nicole Scherzinger enjoys first Monday of 2023

Next, Nicole ran up a mountain with blue oceans and mountainous land formations in the background. Nicole smiled and made a gesture as she navigated a flight of stairs.

As the video continued, another shot captured Nicole at sunset, skipping toward the camera with palm trees in the background. Nicole sported a leopard one-piece with spaghetti straps as she frolicked in the grass and gave the camera two peace signs.

The montage then showed Nicole doing an Extended Side Angle Pose (Utthita Parsvakonasana) with natural light surrounding her.

Nicole’s caption read, “First #manamonday of 2023 🤙🏽🫶🏽🤟🏽 #beautifulday @jermaineedw.”

She included the IG handles of the musical artists featured in the clip.

Nicole showed her love for fitness through a yoga pose, but she has other ways of staying fit.

Nicole Scherzinger talks fitness

Nicole has a refreshing approach to fitness, revealing that more is not always better when working out.

She told Women’s Health magazine, “Everything in moderation. You don’t have to kill yourself. When I was part of the Pussycat Dolls, I used to think you had to work out for three or four hours a day, but you don’t.”

In fact, Nicole suggested that some people overdo it with their workout length.

Nicole continued, “It’s about doing 20, 30 or 40 minutes. I usually do 30 or 45 minute workouts, and it’s about being smart with that time – doing what works for you.”

Nicole has clearly entered 2023 on a positive note, with nature and fitness at the forefront.