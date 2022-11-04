Nicole Scherzinger is gorgeous in a little black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Nicole Scherzinger showed off her amazing figure in a little black dress.

The tight-fitting little black dress was made of velvety material and cropped at the upper thighs to show off the singer’s long legs. It featured long sleeves, shoulder pads, and a plunging neckline, as well as see-through material that went above her collarbone.

Nicole paired the dress with sheer tights that highlighted her toned muscles, and she wore black, closed-toe heels that accentuated the length of her legs. She carried a small black purse in her right hand that matched the outfit nicely.

The 44-year-old singer and songwriter accessorized with dangling black earrings, a silver ring that sat midway on her middle finger, and her pointed nails were french manicured. The series of photos showed her striking multiple poses for the camera.

Nicole followed the series of photos with a video that showed the artist whipping her long ponytail around her head and winking at the camera. As she moved through poses in the video, it was like a dance.

The artist’s overall look was confident, beautiful, and had a bit of a dangerous edge.

The lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls posted the series of photos and video to Instagram on Thursday and included in the caption, “They say looks can kill and I might try…”

The post received over 46,000 likes.

Nicole Scherzinger celebrates Dia de los Muertos

Nicole posted a series of photos in celebratory makeup and attire for Dia de los Muertos, complete with large flowers in her hair and green eye contacts.

The star looked absolutely radiant in the long-sleeved dress as she held the skirt high above her head. Her makeup was beautiful and perfect for the occasion.

The TV personality included in her caption, “In honor, prayer and celebration of our loved ones that have passed before us.”

Her post received over 85,000 likes.

Nicole Scherzinger keeps up her figure with ‘balance’

Nicole posted a video to Instagram that gave insight into her philosophy on wellness and how she keeps up her amazing figure. The hilarious video showed the star approaching her workout equipment while eating a donut at the same time.

The video included the song, The Loneliest Time, by Carly Rae Jepsen and Rufus Wainwright, with the lyrics, “I’m coming back for you.”

Nicole seems to believe in allowing a healthy cheat day every once in a while before going back to her regular workout routine. She captioned her post, “Donuts today. Workout tomorrow. Life’s about balance, baby!”

The post received over 40,000 likes.