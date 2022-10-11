Nicole Scherzinger stuns in plunging top with a red lip for dinner with Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger looked gorgeous for a dinner with Thom Evans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Nicole Scherzinger knows how to look phenomenal in any kind of outfit, and the pop star did so once again during a date night with boo Thom Evans.

The Pussycat Dolls star was snapped looking incredible in a low-cut blouse, school-girl pigtails and a bright red lip.

Nicole and rugby star Thom have been together for over two years, since meeting on the set of X Factor: Celebrity in 2019.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the two had gotten engaged.

According to The Daily Mail, Thom got down on one knee on the island of Mykonos after whisking Nicole away for a romantic holiday.

A source said to be a friend of the couple told the outlet “they are getting married,” adding that Thom has always known Nicole was “the one.”

Nicole wows in plunging blouse and red lip

While on a night out in Hollywood with fiancé Thom, Nicole showed some serious skin as she rocked a low-cut gray and black printed blouse.

The stylish number had cutouts on the sides which highlighted Nicole’s incredible figure and curves.

She teamed the look with a pair of baggy trousers, and she clutched a big, bright red bag in her arms which matched her lipstick color.

Her long dark tresses were styled in a pair of pigtails that cascaded down below her chest.

Nicole Scherzinger stuns in the plunging top with a bright red bag to match her red lipstick. Pic credit: James Starr Connection / BACKGRID

Not forgetting accessories, the Masked Singer judge donned thick, gold hoop earrings and a number of bracelets on each wrist.

Nicole stuns in plunging pink dress

The happy couple’s date night comes not long after Nicole oozed absolute elegance in a pink ruffled gown.

The music superstar joined Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli on stage for a performance.

The Masked Singer judge and former Pussycat Doll looked stunning as she wore the elaborate outfit by Greta Constantine for the concert, finishing off her look with a LOT of diamonds.

Sparkling with a ring on almost every finger, she dripped in gemstones from esteemed British jewelry brands, including Stephen Webster, Katherine James, DMR, and Boodles.

She wore her long, flowing hair down but scraped back from her face with a glamorous wave.

Her glossy pink lips and sultry eyeshadow complimented the color of her outfit perfectly.

Nicole joined Bocelli, 64, on stage live at the O2 Arena in London, England, as part of his Believe World Tour, and showed off her vocal talents by singing several solo songs, including Memory from the hit musical Cats, and wowing the audience with a duet with the Italian star.