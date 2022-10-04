Nicole Scherzinger at the 2020 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Nicole Scherzinger looked flawless in a pink ruffled gown — as she joined Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli on stage for a performance.

Nicole is no stranger to a glamorous moment. The Masked Singer judge and former Pussycat Doll looked stunning as she wore the elaborate outfit by Greta Constantine for her performance, finishing off her look with a LOT of diamonds.

Sparkling with a ring on almost every finger, she dripped in gemstones from esteemed British jewelry brands, including Stephen Webster, Katherine James, DMR, and Boodles.

She wore her long, flowing hair down but scraped back from her face with a glamorous wave.

Her glossy pink lips and sultry eyeshadow complimented the color of her outfit perfectly.

Nicole joined Bocelli, 64, on stage live at the O2 Arena in London, England, as part of his Believe World Tour, and showed off her vocal talents by singing several solo songs, including Memory from the hit musical Cats, and wowing the audience with a duet with the Italian star.

Pussycat Doll’s American Singer Nicole Scherzinger puts on a sultry display in a hot pink dress. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Nicole Scherzinger wows audience with Andrea Bocelli

Nicole, who is no stranger to stunning looks, posted a reel on Instagram showing off her entire outfit as she lip-synced to some music.

And in a post after the concert during her second night at London’s O2 Arena, Nicole said, “What a true honor to grace and share the stage with the master and maestro himself 💖 @andreabocelliofficial.”

She shared a series of photos from the show, including her singing on stage with a full orchestra and hugging Bocelli in an emotional embrace.

It’s not the first time the pair have sung together, having previously performed several duets back in 2016, including Don’t Cry For Me Argentina.

Nicole Scherzinger loves to serve a look

The high-glamour outfits she wore on stage to sing with Bocelli were a far cry from the look she served on an episode of The Masked Singer earlier in the week. Nicole wore head-to-toe sparkling blue sequins in the form of a turtleneck top and pants, chosen by her stylist, Jessica Paster.

To complete the outfit, she wore a long, bubblegum pink weave, bright blue eyeshadow, and sparkling hoop earrings.

She captioned the look, “Don’t be blue…there’s a new episode of @maskedsingerfox tonight! 💙”

You’ve got to love a style chameleon!