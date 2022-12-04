Nicole Scherzinger dazzled in a sparkling navy dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Nicole Scherzinger dazzled onlookers when she was spotted wearing a sparkly minidress as she traveled to a party with friends.

The former Pussycat Doll pulled out all the stops for her appearance at Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence holiday party in Brentwood, California.

She stepped out in a navy minidress that shimmered all over with sequins for the ultimate festive party look.

The dress was held up by a thin spaghetti strap and plunged at the neckline, showcasing Nicole’s sensational curves.

The form-fitting garment hugged the singer’s enviable figure before flaring out at the waist to create a skater-style dress.

The former X-Factor judge kept it classy in the sparkling number by opting for sheer tights and a classic black heel to accompany the outfit.

Pic credit: TPG / BACKGRID

She wore a black leather jacket over her shoulders to create an edgy look while making her way to the event.

The stunning 44-year-old wore her glossy dark locks with a soft curl that cascaded down her front as she exited a nearby vehicle.

She opted for a soft-glam makeup look that highlighted her natural beauty, wearing mascara and a black liner with a glossy nude lip.

Nicole Scherzinger partners with Vahdam India for limited edition teas

There is nothing quite like a cup of hot tea, and Nicole has just the thing for any tea lover this holiday season.

She has partnered with Vahdam India to release a curated gift box of her favorite teas.

The brand was founded by a 4th generation tea entrepreneur who wanted to bring a taste of India to the rest of the world.

According to the brand website, Vahdam Teas is “an award winning, sustainable & ethical wellness brand bringing India’s finest teas to consumers in the United States.”

The Nicole x VAHDAM Self-Care Gift Set contains six of the star’s favorite flavors, each with ten pyramid-shaped teabags and a chic insulated stainless steel tumbler to enjoy the beverages.

The tea flavors included in the gift box are Turmeric Spiced, Hibiscus Rose, Vanilla Spiced, Sweet Cinnamon, Mint Melody, and Sweet Himalayan.

The gift set would make a wonderful holiday present for any tea lover and can be purchased from the Vahdam India website for $84.99.

Nicole looks incredible at 44, and the grueling workouts she shares with her 5.4 million followers seem to be at least partially responsible.

The Masked Singer panelist often films her outdoor workouts from her home and shares them with fans, with boyfriend Thom Evans sometimes making an appearance too.

She got her sweat on recently as she filmed a workout wearing a pale pink set of skintight activewear.

The footage began showing Nicole performing burpees while resting her hands on a half medicine ball. She then jumped to her feet and pressed the equipment over her head.

Next up were alternating reverse lunge jumps, which the Hawaiian-born beauty increased the difficulty on by adding in a high-kick after each rep.

She added in a resistance band for the next movement, which showed her holding the band directly in front of her and carefully rotating it to target her ab muscles.

Finally, resting on one knee, she used her arms to pull a cable weight toward her as she worked on her back muscles.

She captioned her fitness post, “It’s not the destination. It’s the journey. 💪🏽 #motivationalmonday.”