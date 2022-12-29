Nicole Scherzinger stuns in a white bikini with an incredible view

Nicole Scherzinger sizzled in a white bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Nicole Scherzinger looked positively dreamy yesterday while living her best boat life in a revealing white bikini.

The 44-year-old superstar wore her long, lush locks down with natural waves and accessorized with a pair of chic, reflective sunglasses.

In the first photo, she was standing with her back to the camera in a sheer white coverup, her gorgeous silhouette highlighted by the sunlight.

Other photos showed her having a full-blown Titanic moment, sitting on the bow of the boat in just her swimsuit and a coverup, taking in the beautiful scenery.

Beyond looking out of this world in a bikini, Nicole is a celebrated singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, and television personality.

Still, despite all her time spent in the limelight, being on a boat in the ocean is her true “happy place.”

Nicole Scherzinger stunned in spandex for epic Christmas morning hike

Nicole spread some holiday cheer, showing off her famous figure in a tight spandex set during an early morning hike.

The lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls looked amazing in the black and teal ensemble, which basically clung to every inch of her toned physique.

Nicole struck a series of meditative poses with a jaw-dropping cliffside view that rivaled the glimpses of her peachy behind.

She captioned the celebratory share, “Epic Christmas morning sunrise hike! 💛 Mele Kalikimaka From Hawai’i 🙏🏽.”

Nicole Scherzinger shared unusual workout routine for Boxbollen partnership

Nicole took to social media earlier this month with a workout routine that’s a little outside the box.

The stunning Hawaii native is an ambassador for Boxbollen, a unique training partner marketed as “gamified physical activity.”

In the most recent promotional video, Nicole could be seen sweating alongside her boo Thom Evans in what she called a, “super fun, competitive, and a great workout.”

The revolutionary training method had the couple wearing black headbands while punching a floating red ball that continued moving with every jab.

The television screen in the background kept them on track, reflecting the number of punches as well as the elapsed time.

Nicole has been a known figure in Hollywood for over 20 years now, but she somehow manages to get stronger and fitter every year.

However, during an interview with Women’s Health magazine, she divulged some of her greatest lessons, saying, “Everything in moderation. You don’t have to kill yourself. When I was part of the Pussycat Dolls, I used to think you had to work out for three or four hours a day, but you don’t. It’s about doing 20, 30 or 40 minutes. I usually do 30 or 45 minute workouts, and it’s about being smart with that time – doing what works for you.”