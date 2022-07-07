Nicole Scherzinger stuns in a sultry triangle bikini for birthday getaway

Singer Nicole Scherzinger at an event in LA held at The Langham Huntington Hotel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Nicole Scherzinger celebrated her 44th birthday in a luxurious getaway and shared a sultry selfie in a bikini.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer ventured into television for many years, winning Dancing with the Stars in 2019 and serving as a judge for many seasons on The X Factor.

However, she recently collaborated with French DJ David Guetta and Belgian DJ Dimitri Vegas for a song named The Drop last month.

Nicole Scherzinger shares a sizzling selfie in a triangle bikini

Scherzinger shared a selfie from her vacation on the Mykonos island in Greece.

“Thank you so much for all the beautiful birthday wishes this last week. My heart is so full ♥️,” she wrote in the caption.

The stunning singer wore a revealing triangle bikini with a red and white pattern.

She rocked a pearl necklace and earrings with her hair parted toward her right side as she flashed a smile for the photo.

The backdrop to the photo is crystal clear blue water along with beachgoers enjoying the summer weather.

Before heading off to the Greek Island, she shared a video of a picturesque landscape before celebrating her birthday.

“Feeling so overwhelmed with Gratitude and Love as I approach another year around the sun. Taking a jog around one of the most beautiful places in the world, is just what I needed to be with nature and Akua, before the birthday celebrations begin. This. Is. My. Happy. Place. 🙏🏽🤍.”

The video appears to be from the luxurious alpine resort of Saint Moritz in Switzerland. However, it wasn’t long before she jetted off to Mykonos, where she continued to celebrate her birthday.

Nicole Scherzinger celebrates her birthday with boyfriend Thom Evans

Scherzinger and Evans, who reportedly met on The X Factor: Celebrity, started dating in early 2020 and have been going strong ever since.

The pair frequently gush about each other on social media, and Nicole recently paid tribute to Evans, who celebrated his birthday in April.

“Happy birthday @te11 Thankyou for making me and this world so happy with your gorgeous light, love, talent and abs! And for being my real life Superman! I love you very much 💛.”

Nicole was in a high-profile on and off relationship with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton for many years until they split for good in 2015.

She began dating Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov the following year, and the pair split in 2019.