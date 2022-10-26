Nicole Scherzinger stuns on 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Nicole Scherzinger looked incredible in a Greece glam look.

She wore a bright yellow sleeveless gown with silver sequin detailing across the front.

The skirt of the dress was semi-sheer, revealing her toned legs underneath.

She posed in the chic look by leaning on a white grand piano.

The Pussycat Doll put her hair in a side part and wore her signature makeup.

From rocking sports bras to wearing skintight dresses, Nicole has proven that she is a fashionista.

Pic credit: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger’s sequin look

This hasn’t been Nicole’s only jaw-dropping look. She recently turned heads when she appeared and performed on Andrea Bocelli’s Memory Live Tour at the iconic O2 Area.

The pop-star went braless in a bejeweled silver dress with a matching cape draped over her shoulders that touched the floor.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She complemented the gown with a dewy makeup look and silver dangling earrings.

Her slicked-back ponytail was done by celebrity hairstylist Craig Marsden, who has also done the hair for Michelle Visage and Keala Settle.

Nicole Scherzinger’s music career

Nicole is most known for her very successful music career. A lot of her music fame comes from being the lead singer in the popular female music group The Pussycat Dolls, which broke up back in 2010.

In her solo career, Nicole has released several chart-topping hits and has received multiple award nominations.

The singer has been open about currently revisiting her music career and gearing up to release more music in the near future.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, she said, “it’s really exciting for me to be able to write from this evolved place in my life and to be able to say the things that I really want to say.”

Nicole explained. “There’s a lot of things always going on in life, whether it’s through relationships, or even the press, and I always try to keep it very classy and handle everything with grace.”

She concluded, “But then, I go to my music and I hit the pen to the page and just say, ‘This is going to be my voice.'”

Her comeback album is expected to be released next year, marking 12 years since her debut album as a solo performer. There have been no updates on whether or not the Pussycat Dolls will reattempt a reunion tour, after it was canceled earlier this year.

Nicole’s show, The Masked Singer, has not been renewed for Season 9 so far.