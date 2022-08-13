Nicole Scherzinger sizzles in low-cut bikini top for Hawaiian vacation

Nicole Scherzinger showed off her sensational figure in a low-cut bikini top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Nicole Scherzinger set temperatures soaring in Hawaii as she shared a throwback photo from her vacation to the dazzling island.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer showed her youthful side as she took part in one of the video trends made popular on Tik Tok.

She filmed a clip of herself in a barely-there beige bikini top that showed off her chest in a flattering way, paired with a white, see-through maxi skirt.

Nicole filmed herself from above, showing off her full face of makeup that included a smokey eye and light pink lip.

She later dropped the camera and added a spin filter before picking it up to reveal herself in Hawaii wearing a revealing black bikini top that featured a string going across the top and emphasized her ample chest.

On the bottom, she wore what looked like a black skirt, though she didn’t show it all the way.

Nicole Scherzinger filmed a spinning video clip in two different bikinis

She filmed a clip on the beach in which a friend stood against her wearing a green top with a matching green crown.

Nicole captioned the video, “Take me back to Hawaii with my fellow Filipino @bretmanrock 💚🌴 #tbt,” and it received over 56k likes.

Nicole Scherzinger has been on several vacations this summer

The Don’t Cha singer has been on several enviable trips this year, making it look like her life is nothing but vacations.

She recently spent time at the Viva Mayr luxury medical health resort and holistic wellness retreat and shared a video clip as well as several photos from her stay there.

In a video posted to Instagram, Nicole showed herself running barefoot on a treadmill as she looked out at a superb view of clear blue water and mountains; the resort is located in Maria Wörth, Austria.

She also shared a number of clips thrown together in which she ate a healthy meal, drank filtered water, and enjoyed a face mask at the spa.

Rebel Wilson, who recently lost 80 pounds, recently visited the resort herself, with the photos posted to their Instagram page, so it’s clearly a favorite among celebrities.

Nicole Scherzinger did ‘the splits’ in a pool in Mexico

Nicole’s other trips this summer have included Greece, Portugal, and Mexico, and she donned a number of skimpy bikinis for her adventures.

On May 6, she posted an eyebrow-raising photo in which she did the splits as she sat in a pool in Mexico.

She captioned the shot, “Happy Cinco De Mayo from Mexico 🇲🇽 This view got me doin the splits 🌊,” and it received over 134k likes.