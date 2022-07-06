Nicole Scherzinger sizzles in blue bikini on Greek vacation

Nicole Scherzinger sent temperatures soaring in a blue bikini on vacation in Greece. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Nicole Scherzinger sent temperatures soaring in Greece on Wednesday, looking sizzling hot in a blue bikini that left little to the imagination.

She stood by a pool overlooking crystal blue water, with sailboats visible beneath the clear blue sky, but it was hard to notice the gorgeous landscape with Nicole looking every bit the sex symbol.

Nicole Scherzinger stunned in a blue bikini with a cut-out on the chest

The former Pussycat Dolls member stood staring at the camera over her shoulder as she posed for an Instagram photo with a bronzed leg pointed.

She wore a blue bikini that barely covered up her famous butt in the back and a bikini top with a halter-neck that had a cut-out in the middle showing off her ample assets.

Her dark tresses blew back in the wind as she stared at the camera with an intense expression on her face.

In a second photo in the carousel, Nicole faces the camera, putting her tight abs on display. She lifted her arms in the air while holding a blue and green sarong that blew back in the wind, looking like a strong, confident woman.

Nicole posed in many more shots, each one slightly different than the other, giving followers a view of her body from every single angle, including pics of her jutting out her hip.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the last picture, the Don’t Cha singer laid down on the edge of the pool, arching her back and pointing her arms behind her as she tried to get the best angle for her body.

She captioned the photo, which received more than 61k likes, with a Greek flag, letting followers know she’s on vacation in the country.

Nicole has been enjoying a vacation at the Cavo Tagoo Hotel in Mykonos

The former The X Factor judge has been enjoying her vacation at the Cavo Tagoo Hotel (where rooms cost over $1,000 dollars per night) in Mykonos, with the photos being taken at the infinity pool.

Nicole clearly has been enjoying the view, having posted multiple pictures and videos from the location.

Just two days ago, she posted a video from the pool, wearing the same sexy blue bikini and diving into the water.

She proved she could be in Mykonos and still celebrate the United States birthday, captioning the photo, “Diving into 4th of July, Mykonos style.”

The day before that, she once again posed in a clingy white dress in front of a gorgeous sunset. She sat down, arching her back and raising her hand in the air in a graceful fashion.