Nicole Scherzinger shows off insanely toned abs in bikini for paddle boarding sesh

Nicole Scherzinger showed off her incredibly toned abs during a paddle boarding session. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Nicole Scherzinger has an insanely toned body and judging by her fitness routine, she is not messing around.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer appears to have spent her entire summer in a bikini or matching crop top and legging combos as she enjoys water sports or some exercise at the gym.

Nicole recently shared enviable photos of herself in a light blue bikini top with a short, patterned sarong on the bottom that emphasized her curvy waist.

She stood up on a paddle board looking like an absolute gazelle as she looked out at the sun, wearing sunglasses. The view was gorgeous with a crystal clear lake and trees in the background.

Nicole’s face was not visible so it’s hard to say what she was wearing for makeup, but her dark tresses were obviously noticeable as they blew back in the breeze.

She captioned the Instagram carousel, “Worry less. Paddle more. #lakelife,” and it received over 35k likes.

Nicole Scherzinger has been sharing several videos of herself doing tough workouts

Nicole is an absolute powerhouse when it comes to exercise and has posted several videos to Instagram recently, showing off her age-defying body and crazy hard workouts.

Just two days ago, the Hawaiian-born singer posted a video of one of her workouts as she did squats, leg lifts, hip dips, and all kinds of other exercises.

She wore light purple and blue patterned leggings with a matching, low-cut crop top as she got her sweat on. Her hair was thrown into a tight bun and her face gave away how hard the actual workout was, even if she made it look easy.

She captioned the clip, “Gotta give your all 💪🏽 #mondaymotivation.”

She later shared a clip from the same day, as her boyfriend Thom Evans got in on the action with a little couples workout. If that isn’t couple goals, what is? The pair were seen tossing a medicine ball, and doing push ups and jumps. Nicole wrote in the caption, “Weekend Warriors 💪🏽.”

Nicole revealed that she likes to keep her workouts varied

In 2019, Nicole elaborated on her tough workout regime, telling Women’s Health Mag UK that she likes to keep things varied. She revealed, “In a typical workout I would run on the treadmill maybe 20 mins, then try to do some squats, some sit-ups on the exercise ball, some yoga stretches.”

She added, “When I’m home I like to take a spinning class called Soul Cycle or I like to do hot yoga – a modified version of bikram yoga – or hiking, and core power yoga in LA.”