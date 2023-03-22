Nicole Scherzinger is always living her best life in swimwear, and we’re here for it.

The singer, who rose to fame as one-sixth of the Pussycat Dolls, has remained busy since parting ways with the group and is a regular face on television.

Currently, she is a panelist on Fox’s The Masked Singer alongside Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong.

After a recent performance in Australia for Sydney World Pride, Nicole has taken a time to visit Hamilton Islands.

For her latest Instagram upload, the Don’t Hold Your Breath hitmaker shared more snapshots from her stunning vacation.

“Once a year go someplace you’ve never been before – Dalai Lama,” she wrote in her caption.

Nicole Scherzinger is the bikini queen

Nicole is no stranger to slaying in a bikini, and her most recent Instagram upload of four pics, is no different.

The talent show judge wowed in a multicolored bikini top that featured flowers printed all over and thin straps.

Nicole teamed the book with matching bikini bottoms and another loose-fitted garment over the top.

She accessorized with several chunky gold chains, dangling earrings, and a pair of oversized shades with sheer lenses.

Nicole styled her long dark brunette locks down and opted for red lipstick.

In all of the snaps, Nicole took a selfie in front of a stunning blue sea surrounded by green nature.

In the first slide, she looked at the camera lens with a fierce expression while posing side-on. In the following frame, Nicole tilted herself towards the camera.

For the third image, she raised one arm to her hair and tilted her head back.

In the final pic, Nicole showed off her side profile while looking to her right.

In 17 hours, her upload racked up more than 133,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.7 million followers.

Nicole Scherzinger reveals her secret to flawless skin

For someone as famous as Nicole, it’s important to stay in top form.

In an interview with Get The Gloss, the Right There singer explained how she keeps her skin looking incredible.

“I add a lot of moisturizer to my foundations to illuminate my skin and use highlighter on my cheekbones,” Nicole said.

“I also use cream blushes and cream eyeshadows – Chanel, Max Factor, and MAC do the best ones,” she continued.

As for how she goes about being confident in her own body, Nicole insists that taking care of yourself is key.

“Eat the right food, exercise, workout, listen to music that puts you in a positive mood. Find time for prayer and meditation and make time for you – take a bath, go for a massage, workout, stretch,” she mentioned.