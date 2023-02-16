Nicole Scherzinger enjoyed a luxury getaway to welcome Valentine’s Day.

The 44-year-old singer revealed that she spent the lover’s holiday in the Malibu mountains at Calamigos Ranch.

She shared a series of photos on her Instagram account and was pictured relaxing in a bathtub wearing a bikini in the first snap.

In another photo, Nicole pulled back her wet hair and closed her eyes for a relaxing pose in the outdoor bath for a sizzling shot.

The beauty then shared a view of the picturesque beach and her meal alongside her Valentine on the third slide.

For the final photo of the post, she gave her IG followers a glimpse of her luxurious residence in Calamigos. Nicole rocked an elegant, all-white outfit as she relaxed on a sofa.

In the caption, Nicole wrote to her 5.6 million followers, “A relaxing Valentine’s getaway ❤️.”

The mysterious man whose hand is featured in the Instagram post is Thom Evans.

Nicole has been dating the former rugby player since 2020 and shared a cute photo of the pair posing next to a Valentine’s Day teddy bear.

Thom also shared a photo of the pair to welcome the new year last month.

“Wishing everyone a happy, healthy and prosperous 2023 ✌️❤️,” he wrote in the caption of the black and white photo.

Nicole Scherzinger offers motivation with a glimpse of her workout routine

Nicole keeps her IG followers motivated with a healthy dose of workout videos.

In the caption, the singer lets it be known that she doesn’t miss a Monday workout, writing, “Find the fire within to keep propelling you forward 🔥 #manamonday.”

In the latest exercise clip, the singer showed her athleticism with an explosive workout using a kettlebell and dumbbells.

She started the video with the kettlebell single-leg deadlift before exploding into a forward jumping lunge.

The former Pussycat Dolls star performed a variety of leg workouts with dumbbells and other bodyweight movements, which help burn calories and gain muscle.

The previous Monday, Nicole shared another impressive workout in purple spandex, using a perfect form for all her exercises, including hip thrust with a medicine ball.

She offered some motivation, the caption, writing, “Slow and steady wins the race…Feeling inspired by 👑🐝! Let’s get it this week. 💪🏽.”

Nicole Scherzinger maintains a balanced diet of salads and cakes

Due to her consistent workout routine, Nicole can enjoy some of her favorite treats while adhering to a generally healthy diet.

In an interview with Women’s Health Mag, Nicole said she enjoys a quick salad that contains a mix of protein and slow-release carbohydrates.

When she prepares her meals, she sticks to a portion of meat or another protein source with grain and vegetables.

She also enjoys gluten-free pasta and a sweet treat for dessert, such as red velvet cake with cream cheese icing or a carrot cake. Nicole told the outlet she also loves muffins and cakes.

Nicole also opts for dark chocolate with almonds and sea salt when she wants a healthy snack.