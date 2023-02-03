Nicole Scherzinger looked stunning in a recent video as she gave her audience a behind-the-scenes clip.

The beautiful singer had her long brunette hair in soft waves as she shook her hips to Pretty Girls Walk by Big Boss Vette.

In the funny clip, Nicole revealed that she borrowed pants from her hairstylist, Dimitris Gianneto, to make a TikTok video.

She shared the video on Instagram and gave her 5.6 million followers a dose of reality.

The former Pussy Cat Dolls singer rocked a dark sports bra as she gave a different angle of the TikTok dance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“When you have to steal your hairstylist @dimitrishair ’s pants to make your tiktok work 🤭 #behindthescenes,” she wrote in the caption.

Dimitris is seen pantless in underwear as he helped his client make the video adding humor to the fun clip.

Nicole Scherzinger’s workout routine

Nicole opened up to Women’s Health about how she keeps in great shape at 44.

The singer told the outlet she takes a balanced approach and works out three times a week, with each session lasting between 30 to 45 minutes.

She previously worked out every day when she was part of the Pussycat Dolls.

Nicole frequently shares workout videos, and in one she pushes the pace on the treadmill.

The pop star prefers high-interval training, better known as HIITs, which she explained in the interview.

“I’ve noticed that as I’ve got older, HIIT workouts are more impactful for results. I’ll run for a few minutes, then do a weights interval,” she said, continuing:

“HIIT training gives me really good results when I combine weights with running on the treadmill, or another form of cardio.”

She recently gave a body update to mark her progress and revealed in an interview with Elle that she starts her day with a workout with a treadmill conveniently located in her Los Angeles home.

For a pre-workout, Nicole goes for coffee and drinks alkaline water. She also prioritizes sleep to help aid in her recovery after a long day.

Nicole Scherzinger gets comfy in her Nalu collection

Nicole showcases her lifestyle brand Nalu, which offers bedlinen, curtains, towels, robes, and other accessories.

In an advertisement clip on her Instagram, she snuggled in some of the blankets from the collection.

In the caption, the singer said it had been a dream of hers to launch a lifestyle brand since she was young. She also teased sharing more of the collection with her Instagram followers.

The singer and entrepreneur also announced that it’s available online at JC Penny, Kohl’s, and Decoratd.