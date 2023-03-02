Nicole Scherzinger remains booked and busy.

The Don’t Hold Your Breath hitmaker is currently a panelist on Fox’s The Masked Singer alongside Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong and has enjoyed time on the show since the very first season in 2019.

Those who tune in to the popular guessing game competition will already know that the panel is no stranger to a glam moment from week to week.

For the past episode, Nicole slayed in a glitzy number that saw her rocking a vintage look documented on her Instagram page.

“Serving that old school New York glamour, inspired by the Harlem Renaissance, tonight,” she wrote in her caption, adding the jewel and Statue of Liberty emoji.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In just 16 hours, her post racked up more than 11,300 likes and over 210 comments, proving very popular with her 5.7 million followers.

Nicole Scherzinger was the epitome of New York glam

In an upload of seven images, Nicole wowed in a short dress embroidered with gems and crystals. The garment featured wide straps, was low-cut at the front, and fell way above the knee area.

Nicole’s dazzling number appeared to be semi-sheer and had tassells hanging off the end. She wrapped herself up with a fluffy white cover-up and opted for a bold red lip.

The Grammy Award-nominated artist kept her nails short for the occasion, painting them with black polish. She accessorized with several rings as well as dangling earrings.

Nicole wore most of her long dark hair behind her ears but slicked the front down in waves.

In the first slide, she posed in front of a plain black backdrop with her arms resting beside her. Nicole gazed at the camera lens with a pouty expression, oozing vintage glam.

In the sixth offering, she was captured in black and white with both her hands resting under her chin, while in the final image, Nicole was caught in motion, appearing to be about to place her hands on her hips.

In her caption, the 44-year-old credited makeup artist Wendi Miyake, fashion stylist Jessica Paster, and hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos for helping her achieve this look, as well as the photographer Carlos Reyes.

Nicole Scherzinger was the face of Herbal Essences

When you have locks as luscious as Nicole’s, you get to bag yourself an endorsement deal with Herbal Essences.

The singer remained the face of the famous hair care products for two years, between 2012 – 2014, which included her featuring in several TV commercials for them.

In an interview with Hello! Nicole admitted to the magazine (via Pressparty) that taking care of her hair is one of her main priorities.

“Sometimes when I perform I might wear a hairpiece to make it easier to style, but I am of half-Filipino, half-Hawaiian descent so it’s natural,” she said.

“For me, the best hair has volume. I like to tease the roots before I curl or set my hair. It must be the Southern gal in me,” Nicole continued.