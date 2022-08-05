Nicole Scherzinger sends temperatures soaring in string bikini under the sun

Nicole Scherzinger showed off her toned figure in a string bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Nicole Scherzinger sent temperatures soaring as she showed off her physique in a barely-there string bikini.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer sat on a raft amid clear blue water with mountains in the background, soaking up the sun on a clear day.

She wore a navy-blue string bikini that emphasized her tiny waist as she looked over her shoulder and smiled at the camera.

She accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses and pulled her hair back into a simple bun.

She captioned the Instagram picture with a quote, writing, “Always believe that something wonderful is about to happen”- Coco Chanel.”

Nicole looked completely relaxed — as if she’s been on a health retreat for years, rather than days.

Nicole Scherzinger has been visiting a health resort in Austria

The singer has been staying at the VIVAMAYR medical health and wellness resort in Maria Wörth, Austria, and has clearly been feeling peace and calm.

Not only has the Don’t Cha singer been eating healthy while at the retreat, she’s also been exercising frequently as well.

In a video posted to Instagram last week, Nicole worked up a sweat while running barefoot on a treadmill that overlooked the stunning Austrian lake.

“Can’t deny how relaxed and rejuvenated I’m feeling after my stay at @vivamayr,” she admitted.

She also posted a video of herself wearing a life-vest and blue bikini bottoms as she sliced through the water on a surfboard to show off her incredible balance and toned leg muscles.

She clearly felt motivated for Monday morning, writing in the caption, “It’s a new week y’all. Let’s ride them waves like we own ‘em! 🏄🏻‍♀️.”

She posted a second video that said, “To stay on course, sometimes you have to make waves 🌊.”

Nicole showed off some gravity-defying moves during a workout session

While Nicole has been enjoying getting some exercise in while enjoying the Austrian landscape outside, the former X Factor judge got a sweaty workout session inside as well.

She was seen just a day ago in an indoor gym performing some gravity-defying moves during what was presumably a yoga session.

She rocked a pair of purple and white spandex leggings that emphasized her physique, as well as a brown bikini top that barely covered all of her cleavage.

She put her foot on the wall, turned around, and proceeded to do a handstand into a mid-air split — which she executed flawlessly.