Nicole Scherzinger may have risen to fame as a singing sensation but that’s not the only thing she’s had to offer the world of entertainment.

In addition to serving as the lead vocalist of the girl group The Pussycat Dolls and pressuring a solo career, the 44-year-old has enjoyed a career in television that has morphed her into a household name.

Currently, Nicole is a panelist on Fox’s hugely successful The Masked Singer alongside Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong. However, her experience as a talent show judge dates back many years.

Previously, she has sat on the panel for seasons of The X Factor in the UK and US, as well as for Australia’s Got Talent.

For her latest Instagram post, the Don’t Hold Your Breath hitmaker took fans down memory lane and re-created a hilarious moment that happened during the finale of The X Factor UK in 2012.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the span of 20 hours, her video upload racked up 32,500 likes and over 475 comments, proving to have not gone unnoticed by her 5.6 million followers.

Nicole Scherzinger went full glam to re-create X Factor moment

During the finale of The X Factor UK in 2014, Nicole performed a duet of Whitney Houston’s The Greatest Love of All alongside her contestant, Jahmene Douglas.

While both showed off their impressive vocals, Nicole noticed that her mic stopped working, which resulted in her walking up to Jermaine and borrowing his microphone.

The pair powered through but had to share the mic for the rest of their performance. In the end, they shared a passionate hug before the host, Dermot O’Leary, joked about the mic situation.

“Biggest show on TV, and we could only afford one mic,” he said.

Now nearly 10 years later, Nicole has re-created the moment with her friend, Julian Burzynski, and shared it on her Instagram page. This time, however, she made sure to add some comedy value.

For the re-make, Nicole wowed in a glittery cut-out dress that featured a thigh-high slit and was low-cut at the front. The Hawaii-born star teamed the look with heels and went full diva, wearing her hair in rollers.

Nicole and Julian performed in front of a green screen-style backdrop and exaggerated their rendition for further entertainment, lip-syncing over to the original audio.

“That time my microphone didn’t work for the finale of the @thexfactor 🤦🏽‍♀️ Had to recreate this moment with @juliancookies 😂,” Nicole wrote in her caption.

“Big 💜 to my little bro @jahmeneofficial who kept it pro. The show must go on 🎤✨,” she continued.

Watch the original performance below:

An insight into Nicole Scherzinger’s fitness regime

Last month, Nicole exclusively spoke to Women’s Health about her exercise routine.

Typically, her workout sessions are about 30 to 45 minutes long in the morning, and Nicole makes sure to switch up her workouts so that she’s “always doing something new.”

Currently, Nicole trains three times a week. That said, there was a time when she didn’t have a day off, and that was during her Pussycat Dolls because that was all about stamina.

“We were always on tour or filming music videos. I don’t think I ever took a day off and used to train seven days a week, but now I have a lot more balance in my life,” she explained.

After working out hard, Nicole makes sure to prioritize sleeping as it helps with recovery.