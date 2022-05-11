Nicole Scherzinger puts the hot in a hot pink bikini on Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger sizzled in a hot pink bikini on Instagram while on holiday in Cancun. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Nicole Scherzinger, 43, showed off her age-defying body on Instagram recently while on holiday in Cancun, Mexico.

The former lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls posted a series of shots in a hot pink bikini, treating her followers to multiple seductive poses.

Nicole shared a series of sizzling snaps in a hot pink bikini

In the first pictures, she’s seen posing against a wall with her arm over her head and looking off into the distance pensively, standing in front of a balcony.

In other shots, she’s seen cooling off in a swimming pool (and probably heating up the water) in front of the clear, blue ocean. Lastly, she is seen posing under an archway in a swimming pool, gracefully posing with her arms in the air like a swan.

She captioned the photo series, “Pretty in Pink & Paradise,” and tagged the name of the hotel she’s staying at: Breathless Resorts.

Nicole’s followers were obsessed with the stunning bikini pictures, leaving all kinds of supportive comments. One Instagram follower wrote, “So you never age? OK I get it now…you’re an alien or one of those NFT things.”

Another follower wrote, “HELLO STUNNING QUEEN.”

Pic credit: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

In another post, featuring the same hot pink bikini, Nicole is seen standing in front of rows of lights with her sunglasses on, slicking her hair back with her hands. In this photo, Nicole covered up her bikini bottoms with a patterned mini-skirt.

She captioned the photo, “And this is just the elevator.”

Nicole shares bikini snaps from Mexico vacation

The X-Factor judge has been in Mexico all week, having posted a photo of herself doing the splits in the pool while still on vacation in Cancun. She captioned the envy-inducing shot, “Happy Cinco De Mayo from Mexico. This view got me doin the splits.”

Nicole gave her diet and fitness advice to Women’s Health magazine

In 2019, Nicole spoke to Women’s Health magazine and gave them insight into her exercise regime and diet.

She told the publication that she likes to keep some variety in her workouts; she usually will jog on the treadmill before moving on to squats.

When she’s in L.A., The Masked Singer panelist takes Soul Cycle and Hot Yoga classes, as well as going hiking.

Nicole claimed her friends keep her motivated, telling the publication, “Me and my girlfriends support each other for the gym. Because, you know, it’s hard to be motivated sometimes, so when you go you push each other, – we try to do different things.”

Nicole keeps variety in her diet, saying, “For breakfast I love eggs and toast and smoked salmon or bacon, or porridge. For lunch I like maybe some soup or some sushi. For dinner, anything from pasta to rice, and meats and veggies, to sushi.”

As for her best health advice? Nicole keeps it pretty simple, saying she gets a lot of sleep, drinks water, and still indulges but in moderation.